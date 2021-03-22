Alan Browne: 'It’s time for me to step up'

Alan Browne has declared himself ready to step up and fill the void left by the Republic of Ireland’s dwindling band of midfielders.

Stephen Kenny’s options had already been confined by an inability to name the likes of James McCarthy or Jack Byrne in this week’s squad and it was confirmed yesterday that Conor Hourihane has joined them in injury limbo.

“It’s time for me to step up at international level, both within the camp and on the pitch,” said the Preston North End club captain.

It’s been a tough week for the Cork native who was suspended on Saturday for a game against Luton Town that proved to be Alex Neil’s last in charge. Browne had only just arrived at Ireland’s Manchester base when he was informed of the news of his manager’s departure.

Excellent when he came on against Slovakia in the European Championship play-off last year, he missed two chances to score during play and then a penalty in the shootout. It’s the sort of night that sums up his international career to date.

Covid complications didn’t help but he is eager to make a bigger mark.

“I don’t think I’ve done anywhere near enough to warrant a start every time I come away. I need to do more. That’s at club level as well. That’s where it starts. That’s where you are obviously selected from. When you come away you want to do your best.

“Because it’s such a short space of time, and only a couple of games, people don’t get to see the best of you if you are not 100% at it. I am looking to make sure I put down a marker this time around. I’ve had a bit of a rest.

“I was obviously suspended for the last game. So I’m full of energy and ready to go. I’ll be looking to put things right from my own point of view.”