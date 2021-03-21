FA Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea to face Manchester City at Wembley

The FA Cup semi-final draw has pitted 2019 champions Manchester City against 2018 champions Chelsea.

The draw, made at half-time in the fixture between Leicester and Manchester United, paired the winners of that match against Southampton, who defeated neighbours Bournemouth on Saturday.

City, whose bid for an unprecedented quadruple continued with victory at Everton on Saturday, will take on Chelsea, who beat Sheffield United to reach the last four.

The ties are due to be played at Wembley on the weekend of April 17 and 18.