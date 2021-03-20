Alessio Abibi shines as Dundalk leave Sligo with a point

The visitors had goalkeeper Alessio Abibi to thank for a series of saves that kept out goalbound efforts
Alessio Abibi shines as Dundalk leave Sligo with a point

Dundalk players after the opening game draw with Sligo. Picture:nINPHO/Tommy Dickson

Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 20:49
Liam Maloney

Sligo Rovers 1 (Parkes 22), Dundalk 1 (McEleney 15)

Dundalk survived a second-half onslaught from Sligo Rovers to take a share of the spoils at The Showgrounds.

The visitors had goalkeeper Alessio Abibi to thank for a series of saves that kept out goalbound efforts from local teenage striker Johnny Kenny, who was making his first-team debut, and Greg Bolger.

Sligo thought they had netted a late winner but an offside call ruled out substitute Mark Byrne's close-range finish.

Despite being under the cosh for much of the second period, with Sligo winger Jordan Gibson causing problems, Dundalk almost regained the lead but the woodwork denied Patrick Hoban's fine header in the 66th minute.

The game's two goals came in the opening 25 minutes. Dundalk, who initially overawed their opponents, went ahead with a polished strike from Patrick McEleney, who punished a defensive error in the 15th minute.

Sligo were energised when Johnny Kenny, whose dad starred for the north-west club in the 1990s, got his first sight of goal – shooting narrowly wide after being released by Garry Buckley's pass.

Dundalk's lead only lasted seven minutes. Sligo won a free-kick on the left and Robbie McCourt's tempting delivery was headed powerfully into the net by Romeo Parkes.

Dundalk remained a threat, however, and either side of the interval Patrick Hoban was involved – squeezing a shot inches off target and then setting up Cameron Dummigan for an effort that was just over.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Horgan, Buckley, Mahon, McCourt; Gibson, Bolger, Morahan, Parkes (Byrne 72); Figueira (Cawley 72); Kenny.

Dundalk: Abibi; Jurkovskis, Cleary, Boyle, Nattesad, Dummigan; Sloggett, Shields; McEleney (Stanton 70), Hoban, Ogedi-Uzokwe (Duffy 70).

Referee: Neil Doyle.

More in this section

Celtic v Rangers - Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park Alfredo Morelos heads Rangers equaliser to grab draw against Celtic at Parkhead
Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United - Premier League - AMEX Stadium Newcastle in deep relegation trouble as struggling Brighton ease to win
Swansea City v Cardiff City - Sky Bet Championship - Liberty Stadium Mick McCarthy says South Wales derby win important for Cardiff’s momentum
#league of ireland
Chelsea v Sheffield United - Emirates FA Cup - Quarter Final - Stamford Bridge

Much-changed Chelsea canter past Sheffield United to reach FA Cup semi-finals

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up