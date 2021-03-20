Alessio Abibi shines as Dundalk leave Sligo with a point

Sligo Rovers 1 (Parkes 22), Dundalk 1 (McEleney 15)

Dundalk survived a second-half onslaught from Sligo Rovers to take a share of the spoils at The Showgrounds.

The visitors had goalkeeper Alessio Abibi to thank for a series of saves that kept out goalbound efforts from local teenage striker Johnny Kenny, who was making his first-team debut, and Greg Bolger.

Sligo thought they had netted a late winner but an offside call ruled out substitute Mark Byrne's close-range finish.

Despite being under the cosh for much of the second period, with Sligo winger Jordan Gibson causing problems, Dundalk almost regained the lead but the woodwork denied Patrick Hoban's fine header in the 66th minute.

The game's two goals came in the opening 25 minutes. Dundalk, who initially overawed their opponents, went ahead with a polished strike from Patrick McEleney, who punished a defensive error in the 15th minute.

Sligo were energised when Johnny Kenny, whose dad starred for the north-west club in the 1990s, got his first sight of goal – shooting narrowly wide after being released by Garry Buckley's pass.

Dundalk's lead only lasted seven minutes. Sligo won a free-kick on the left and Robbie McCourt's tempting delivery was headed powerfully into the net by Romeo Parkes.

Dundalk remained a threat, however, and either side of the interval Patrick Hoban was involved – squeezing a shot inches off target and then setting up Cameron Dummigan for an effort that was just over.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Horgan, Buckley, Mahon, McCourt; Gibson, Bolger, Morahan, Parkes (Byrne 72); Figueira (Cawley 72); Kenny.

Dundalk: Abibi; Jurkovskis, Cleary, Boyle, Nattesad, Dummigan; Sloggett, Shields; McEleney (Stanton 70), Hoban, Ogedi-Uzokwe (Duffy 70).

Referee: Neil Doyle.