John Sheridan's Swindon out of League One relegation zone with crucial win

Delighted Swindon boss John Sheridan felt his side should have won by more than the 2-0 scoreline by which they prevailed at Fleetwood.

The Robins upset the form book as they ended a run of four straight defeats thanks to Scott Twine’s brace.

It lifted the former Republic of Ireland international's side off the bottom of Sky Bet League One and even out of the relegation zone.

“Huge credit to the players, all of them,” said Sheridan. “We’ve been through a tough few weeks, but that first-half performance in particular, was excellent.

“It was a good all-round performance, and with results elsewhere going for us, we’ve put a bit of daylight between us and the bottom now.

“It’s been very up and down at the bottom end all season.

Swindon struck after just five minutes when Twine lashed home from 12 yards – the first goal in-form Fleetwood had conceded in five matches.

Home striker Ged Garner hit a post shortly after the restart, before Swindon responded with Twine tucking home a rebound to grab his second of the game on the hour mark.

“It’s so tight, but results like this will give us the belief we need. It will give us a great chance to survive," the 34-times capped Sheridan said.

“Don’t forget, we were up against a really strong Fleetwood team today. They had been on a great run themselves, but we’ve dictated the game pretty much from the moment we went in front.

“To be honest I was disappointed we only went in at half-time one up. I thought we’d been comfortable since scoring early, and in the end we probably should have won by three or four.

“Scott (Twine) has been great, too. He’s showed us again just what he’s all about.”