Fulham 1 Leeds 2

Marcelo Bielsa is such a student of sports science and psychology he will know the story of how tennis ace Vitas Gerulaitis finally ended a famed 16-match losing run to his great rival Bjorn Borg. Explaining his shock victory in the end of year Masters, the playboy American Seventies star said: "Let that be a less yo you all. Nobody beats Vitas Gerulaitis 17 times in a row.”

And so it was Leeds United returned to looking to end a remarkable four year run of 17 luckless matches in the capital without victory.

The Argentine coach could have done worse than inspire his players with the fabled tennis tale. For, like Gerulaitis, it is not as if Leeds have not been good enough to win any one of their previous fixtures in the big city. Self belief and a bit of luck was all they needed.

They had plenty of the former and needed a lick of the latter as they took deserved early lead through Patrick ‘Mr Friday Night’ Bamford and initially dominated the match against their relegation-threatened hosts on the bank of the river Thames.

Of course they wobbled when Joachim Andersen levelled for Scott Parker’s side and there were times they survived on their wits as Fulham anxiously pressed for the lead.

Then, after 58 minutes, came Raphinha’s goal to end the hoodoo and, even more importantly claim the three points that should secure Leeds a second successive season back in the Premier League. Defeat for Fulham means they will spend the international break ahead in the relegation zone, anxiously watching the outcome of results above them between Brighton and Newcastle United.

Leeds were ultimately good value for their rare win. They survived the odd scare but also had chances to win more comfortably.

Fulham went close to scoring and Bamford had already had a brilliant header disallowed for offside before he netted n the 29th minute wth a classy left foot volley from a Jack Harrison cross.

Leeds keeper Illan Meslier was beaten only eight minutes later when defender Andersen equalised with his first goal for the club from a corner. The 21-year-old French keeper had been one game away from being the youngest in the top flight to keep ten clean sheets in a season. Now his sole focus was keeping Leeds in the game a Fulham finished the first half the better side. A one-handed he save he made from Josh Maja at the end of yet another goalmouth scramble was breathtaking.

That said, Diego Llorente was within inches of turning in a Raphina free-kick with virtually the last kick of the opening period.

Brazilian Raphinha more than made amends when he sent Leeds back into the lead n the 58th minute when he finished from a nest Bamford pass. Other chances came and went and five minutes of time added on at the end did nothing for the nerves of both sets of players, coaching staff or supporters. But Leeds do not lose 17 times a row in London and do not forget it!

FULHAM: Areola 6, Andersen 7, Adarabioyo 6, Robinson 6, Aina 6 (Tete, Lemina 6, Reed 6 (Loftus-Cheek 63), Anguissa 6, Cavaleiro 6, Lookman 7, Maja 6 (Mitrovic 45).

LEEDS: Meslier 7, Ayling 7, Llorente 6, Struijk 6, Alioski 6, Phillips 6, Raphinha 7, Dallas 6, Roberts 7 (Koch 90), Harrison 6, Bamford 7(Klich 77).

Referee: David Coote 6