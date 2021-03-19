Champions League final repeats as Liverpool draw Real Madrid and Bayern face PSG

Liverpool and Chelsea are primed to meet in the semi-finals if they can win their last-eight games
Champions League final repeats as Liverpool draw Real Madrid and Bayern face PSG

Gareth Bale watches as his overhead kick goes in for his Real Madrid's second goal against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 11:21
PA

Liverpool have been handed a tough Champions League quarter-final draw as they face Real Madrid in a repeat of the 2018 final.

2019 winners Liverpool, who lost the 2018 final to the 13-time European champions, must visit the Bernabeu in the first leg, where they lost 1-0 in a group game seven years ago.

Manchester City’s quest for a maiden Champions League title will continue with a quarter-final meeting with Borussia Dortmund.

The premier European club competition is the big prize missing from Pep Guardiola’s reign at City, having never got past the semi-finals, and they have been handed another German assignment after beating Borussia Monchengladbach in the last 16.

But a tough route to the Istanbul final lies in wait as if they can get past Dortmund, with the first leg at the Etihad Stadium, as either Bayern Munich or Paris St Germain will be waiting in the last four.

The reigning champions will face Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG in a repeat of last season’s final.

Chelsea look to have been handed a favourable quarter-final draw against Portuguese side Porto.

Thomas Tuchel’s men got past Atletico Madrid 3-0 on aggregate in the last round and will be heavy favourites to overcome the 2004 champions, despite them beating Juventus in the last 16.

If Liverpool and Chelsea progress then they will meet in another instalment of their fierce Champions League rivalry.

Chelsea and Liverpool previously met in the last four in 2004/05, 2006/07 and 2007/08 and also in the 2008/09 quarter-finals.

The quarter-finals will be played over the weeks of April 6/7 and 13/14 while the last four will be played on April 27/28 and May 4/5.

Champions League quarter-final draw

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund 

Porto v Chelsea 

Bayern Munich v PSG

Real Madrid v Liverpool

Champions League semi-final draw

Bayern Munich or PSG v Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund 

Real Madrid or Liverpool v Porto or Chelsea 

More in this section

Croatia Soccer Europa League 'It's just a disgrace': Hugo Lloris gives explosive interview on Tottenham exit
Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp drops Liverpool hint; Man City lead Jack Grealish chase Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp drops Liverpool hint; Man City lead Jack Grealish chase
Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Europa League - Round of Sixteen - Second Leg - Stadion Maksimir Jose Mourinho questions Tottenham players' professionalism after Europa League exit
#champions league#liverpool#chelsea#manchester city
Champions League final repeats as Liverpool draw Real Madrid and Bayern face PSG

Europa League draw: Manchester United to face Spanish debutants Granada

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up