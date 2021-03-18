Arsenal advance in Europa League despite Olympiacos defeat

Arsenal advance in Europa League despite Olympiacos defeat

Youssef El-Arabi (centre right) celebrates the winner. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 21:07

Arsenal claimed their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League despite defeat to Olympiacos in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

The Gunners were beaten 1-0 on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium but the result could not prevent Mikel Arteta’s side prevailing 3-2 on aggregate.

After a tight first half, Youssef El-Arabi, who also scored in the first leg, weaved through the box to score and give the Greeks hope after 51 minutes.

Olympiacos’ hopes were ended when Ousseynou Ba was sent off (Adam Davy/PA)

But Arsenal resisted further damage and the visitors’ hopes were ended when Ousseynou Ba was sent off for a second bookable offence seven minutes from time.

Roma cruised through as they claimed a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Kiev to win 5-1 on aggregate.

Spanish striker Borja Mayoral scored both goals for the Italian side either side of a reply from Junior Moraes.

LaLiga side Granada reached the last eight despite going down to a last-gasp defeat at the hands of Molde in Norway.

An own goal from Jesus Vallejo and a last-minute penalty from Eirik Hestad gave the Norwegians a 2-1 success but Granada, who scored a crucial away goal through substitute Roberto Soldado, had enough for a 3-2 aggregate triumph.

More in this section

A general view of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy 19/10/2018 SSE Airtricity League: Your team-by-team guide to the new season
Dundalk Players Andy Boyle and Daryl Horgan named in Republic of Ireland Squad 'We relinquished our title too easily last year': Andy Boyle determined to get Dundalk back on top
Southend United v Scunthorpe United - Sky Bet League Two Much changed Ireland U21s welcome 14 new faces
europa leaguereviewpa-source#arsenalplace: united kingdomplace: uk
Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Europa League - Round of Sixteen - Second Leg - Stadion Maksimir

Tottenham crash out of Europa League after surrendering two-goal first-leg lead

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up