SSE Airtricity League: Your team-by-team guide to the new season

BOHEMIANS:

Manager: Keith Long.

Talking point: The members-run club that vowed never again to indulge in boomtime wages for players outbid St Patrick’s Athletic to recruit Bastien Hery.

Will badly be missed: Danny Grant – Last year’s PFAI Young Player of the Year banged in seven goals before an offer from Championship club Huddersfield tempted him away.

The boy can do good: Ali Coote – The Scot made headlines last August when on the end of a particularly demeaning barb from the sideline by his then Waterford manager John Sheridan but that overshadowed his contribution for the Blues from the flank.

Last three seasons (2018: 6th: 2019: 3rd, 2020: 2nd)

Prediction: 3rd.

Replacing the firepower of Grant, Andre Wright and Danny Mandroiu – who between them bagged 18 of Bohs’ 23 league goals last season – is their biggest task but their couple of astute captures should keep them competitive for Europe again.

DERRY CITY:

Manager: Declan Devine.

Talking point: Despite missing out on Europe this year, Candystripes owner Phil O’Doherty intends building a new training base to complement the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Will badly be missed: Walter Figueira – Just as they did with Junior did 12 previous, Derry lost one of their main attackers to north-west rivals Sligo Rovers.

Derry City players celebrate after scoring their first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Cork City in 2019. Picture: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

The boy can do good: Joe Hodge – Manchester City’s reigning Scholar of the Year was the surprise catch of pre-season and that Derry is within the same jurisdiction bolstered their pulling power to seal the loan.

Last three seasons (2018: 8th, 2019: 4th, 2020: 7th).

Prediction: 6th. Given Devine’s side averaged one goal per game over last year’s 18-match season, David Parkhouse’s return is the only reason to believe they can score enough to avoid slipping further.

DROGHEDA UNITED:

Manager: Tim Clancy.

Talking point: A deal to see the FAI-owned United Park – renamed ‘Head in the Game Park’ this season as a nod to mental health – is already agreed in principle but won’t conclude until the new council-backed stadium becomes a reality.

Will badly be missed : Derek Prendergast – Experienced centre-back was a colossus during last season’s title win but, at 36, fresh legs were required.

The boy can do good: Ronan Murray – Former Ipswich Town forward just didn’t click at Dundalk or Sligo Rovers in recent seasons. Clancy could be the manager he’s been yearning to bring out his best.

Last three seasons (2018: 4th in First Division, 2019: lost promotion play-off, 2020: First Division winners).

Prediction: 9th.

Clancy’s first full season in the top-flight will be tough but the acquisition of veterans Dane Massey and Gary Deegan is a major help in their quest to dodge the drop.

DUNDALK:

Manager: Shane Keegan.

Talking point: Shane Keegan, last year’s opposition analyst and scout, has been fast-tracked above head coach Giuseppe Rossi and assistant Filippo Giovagnoli to pick the team.

Will badly be missed: Sean Gannon – The exit of the right-back stalwart weakens Dundalk and strengthens their main rivals. Owners Peak6 may come to regret their approach to contract renewals.

The boy can do good: Sonni Ragnar Nattestad – Faroese centre-back looked a towering presence in the President’s Cup, scoring the opener before a harsh red card.

Last three seasons (2018: champions, 2019: champions, 2020: 3rd).

Prediction: Runners-up. Another season of farce beckons. Whatever entertainment the team produces on the pitch will be superseded by drama off it given the constant flow of soap-opera emerging from Oriel Park.

FINN HARPS:

Manager: Ollie Horgan.

Talking point: The pandemic particularly hit Harps hard, as their traditional reliance upon matchday revenue left them struggling to meet the FAI’s salary protocol.

Will badly be missed: Gareth Harkin – The veteran club captain quit in January after eight years, yet not before aiming a parting shot at his boss.

The boy can do good: Ethan Boyle – From the highs of playing for Shamrock Rovers and Linfield, the defender has chosen a different project by returning to Harps.

Last three seasons (2018: Promoted through play-offs, 2019: 9th, stayed up through play-offs, 2020: 8th).

Prediction: 7th.

Horgan has only known promotion and relegation battles since taking charge seven years ago but this season offers a chance to build on last year’s impressive run-in.

A general view of the SSE Airtricity League trophy plinth. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

LONGFORD TOWN:

Manager: Daire Doyle.

Talking point: Town’s last season in the top-flight – 2016 – saw them anchored to the bottom on just 14 points from 36 matches.

Will badly be missed: Not many contenders as Doyle held onto his finest talent. Losing striker Adam Evans to Northern club Warrenpoint could prove a blow.

The boy can do good: Aaron O’Driscoll – Son of former St Pat’s defender Maurice, his offspring has joined on loan from Mansfield, following spells at Manchester City and Southampton.

Last three seasons (2018: 5th, 2019: 3rd, 2020: 4th – all First Division. Won promotion play-off).

Prediction: 10th.

They’ll savour some moments but the playoff winners lack quality in key areas.

SHAMROCK ROVERS:

Manager: Stephen Bradley.

Talking point: Graham Burke last week was the latest mainstay to earn a three-year contract extension.

Will badly be missed: Jack Byrne – Rovers and the returning dynamo were a good fit but the league’s best player moved to Cyprus.

The boy can do good: Sean Hoare – Another element of the Dundalk exodus that the Hoops swooped for, the defender will add much-needed steel.

Last three seasons (2018: 3rd, 2019: 2nd, 2020: Champions).

Prediction: Champions.

Even without a clinical goalscorer, Rovers have enough to retain their crown.

SLIGO ROVERS:

Manager: Liam Buckley.

Talking point: Liam Buckley is the most durable of LOI managers – taking charge in every season bar one since 2007.

Will badly be missed: Ronan Coughlan – Replacing his 14 goals haul over two seasons has given Buckley a headache.

Sligo Rovers boss Liam Buckley is the most durable of LOI managers – taking charge in every season bar one since 2007.

The boy can do good: Johnny Kenny. Still only 17, the striker will get his chance to shine.

Last three seasons (2018: 7th, 2019: 7th, 2020: 4th).

Prediction: 5th. Some gems such as Greg Bolger and Jordan Gibson have arrived but can’t solve all the problems.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC:

Manager: Stephen O’Donnell.

Talking point: European qualification is the target on the back of a bolstered budget.

Will badly be missed: Luke McNally – Young defender was snapped up by English League One outfit Oxford United.

The boy can do good: Vitezslav Jaros – The Czech goalkeeper has landed on loan from Liverpool with an expectation to start.

Last three seasons (2018: 5th, 2019: 5th, 2020: 6th).

Prediction: 4th. A squad overhaul has left the Saints in better shape to arrest their slide of recent years.

WATERFORD:

Manager: Kevin Sheedy.

Talking point: Brian Murphy, 38 in May, and Daryl Murphy, who reached that age this week, are the two guaranteed starters when fit.

Will badly be missed: Robbie Weir – The Belfast midfielder helped his old boss Sheridan out last season but he answered the call from home and signed for Crusaders.

Brian Murphy, 38 in May, and Daryl Murphy, who reached that age this week, are the two guaranteed starters when fit for Waterford

The boy can do good: James Waite – Loaned by Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy to the hometown club of his late father, the striker has something about him.

Last three seasons (2018: 4th, 2019: 6th, 2020: 5th).

Prediction: 8th.

Sheedy’s delay in assembling a new squad could trigger a season of woe.