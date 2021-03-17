Josh Cullen: 'When Vincent Kompany wants to sign you it's a compliment in itself'

Past disappointments have taught Josh Cullen not to get his Ireland hopes up so he’ll await confirmation of his place in the squad today before navigating his route from Brussels to Belgrade on Monday.

The 24-year-old hasn’t made the cut for any of Stephen Kenny’s initial squads — answering the call for the October and November gatherings only after others dropped out — but he’s a shoo-in for the opening World Cup qualifiers.

No longer is the midfielder a fringe player at West Ham; instead he’s a mainstay of Vincent Kompany’s Belgian side Anderlecht. On current form, it can be argued, Cullen deserves a spot in the team next Wednesday against Serbia, not just promotion to the original squad.

Sunday evening’s Jupiler Pro League game against Zulte Waregem will mark his 23rd appearance for Anderlecht and Kompany continues to rave about his midfield lynchpin.

At the time of this interview, Cullen still wasn’t quite sure how the former Manchester City captain chose to target him in October but it’s understood a chat with his former teammate Pablo Zabaleta played a part.

Cullen wasn’t agitating for a move from his boyhood club, nor was David Moyes seeking to offload him, when the interest first arose. Still, into his final season under contract and with the ground he made for Ireland under Mick McCarthy threatening to slip away, a fresh start was welcomed.

His ascension has vindicated the decision, even if the aftermath of his Covid-19 diagnosis contributed to a slow start.

“I was in isolation when the interest from Anderlecht was heating up,” explained Cullen, born in Essex but an Irish international since U18 level through his paternal grandparents from Leitrim.

“David Moyes left the decision in my hands and by no means did he force me out the door. But to learn someone like Vincent Kompany wants to sign you is a compliment in itself. I’m not sure if the Belgian league gets enough respect around Europe but you only have to look at the players in the English Premier League who’ve been signed from here. Anderlecht has a huge history of success.

I felt this step, presented at a relatively young stage of my career, was the right one to develop my knowledge of the game and it has worked out.

“I probably didn’t realise it at the time but for the first couple of months I was still getting over Covid. The loss of that 1 or 2% makes a difference.”

Cullen is well and truly back at full tilt, as Kenny’s chief scout recently discovered on a recent trip to Brussels. “I didn’t know Ruaidhri Higgins was coming over for my game against KV Mechelen,” confessed the four-times capped playmaker.

“I didn’t meet him after the match but he sent me a text, saying he was at the game and it was good to see me enjoying my football. You have to be on top of your game because you just don’t know who is watching but I was happy with my performance in the 1-1 draw.

“I’m so proud to represent my country. After having a taste of it, by being in the squad and making a few appearances, there’s a hunger to become a starter for Ireland.

“To be able to do that, I have to be playing regular football at a good level, in a team with a style that shows my best attributes.

“I want to catch the eye of the Ireland manager and hopefully I’ve done that and am in the thoughts for the qualifiers.”

Cullen was a tad surprised to hear Kenny last week highlight the “progression of his passing” as the player’s noteworthy improvement. The manager is on record for insisting that all passes be directed upfield.

Forward first is always the best option when I get the ball but I wouldn’t say it’s something I’ve changed since coming to Anderlecht.

“I’ve been working on it for as long as I can remember, trying to be penetrative with my passing.

“It comes down to the team you’re playing in, depending on the options you have further forward and the runs they make.”

Kenny is due to unveil a list of 25 players, with the availability of Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher the biggest talking point. The Cork native is due to make his debut but only if he returns to training this week following a stomach injury.