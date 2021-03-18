Robbie Benson: Shamrock Rovers need to do more to be a great side

Robbie Benson could be forgiven for having second thoughts.

His four seasons at Oriel Park produced three league titles, an FAI Cup winner’s medal and a medley of European nights before he left Dundalk for St Patrick’s Athletic in November 2019 and he could have bagged more again had he stayed.

While the Lilywhites struggled in the league, they claimed more silverware with a defeat of Shamrock Rovers in the FAI Cup final. Another European odyssey threw up more memorable nights against the likes of Sheriff and Kí long before they turned into the another Europa League group stages and ties against Arsenal, Rapid Wien and Molde.

Pat’s, on the other hand, finished sixth, their mid-table lodging failing to disguise the fact that they ended just two points off the relegation play-off place after a truncated, season.

Regrets? Benson could be forgiven for harbouring more than a few.

Not so, he insisted on the cusp of a new campaign.

“My reasons I chose to leave were my reasons at the time and, just because they went on to have a good Europa League, those reasons still held true. If they had a complete disaster of a season and didn’t have a success, it would be the opposite. People would be saying, ‘you must be happy with your decision’, they wouldn’t even be mentioning that.

“Obviously it would have been nice to play in the Europa League again for those big games,” he admitted before tomorrow’s opener against Rovers in Tallaght. “Watching them at the time, I wasn’t thinking that. I was happy for my friends that they got to experience that again. But yeah, I still have no regrets about my decision.”

A large part of his decision to switch to Inchicore was his relationship with Stephen O’Donnell. The pair featured together in that wildly successful Dundalk side and O’Donnell was embarking on his first season in charge with Pats.

The club had big plans under the new gaffer but Covid played a part in derailing them. Pat’s lacked consistency but demonstrated their potential in being the only team not to lose to the eventual league champion through the course of the 18 rounds.

O’Donnell and team manager Alan Matthews will look to build on that with Liverpool’s teenage goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros signing on loan, Paddy Barrett slotting into the defence after time away in the US and Cambodia and John Mountney switching from Dundalk.

All told, there has been 14 players drafted in to the Stadium of Light and even more moved on during the off-season. That’s a lot of change, if not by League of Ireland standards, compared to Rovers who have brought in half the number.

Pat’s will look to have some say in the debate over European places but his previous club harbour higher ambitions with Dundalk having cast the net far and wide and recruiting a cosmopolitan squad for the campaign to come.

Sligo Rovers and Bohemians will fancy their chances of making this more than the two-horse race the league has so often been for much of the last decade with Rovers having replaced Cork City as Dundalk’s sparring partners.

The Tallaght side, undefeated in the league last season, has had its sheen dulled by consecutive losses to Dundalk in the FAI Cup final and President’s Cup and Benson, for one, believes they have some way to go to match the all-conquering side on which he starred.

“It’s hard to compare teams with teams, I’d be a bit biased to my own team. The one thing that they did show last year was that it seemed every week they were just going to churn out a win. There wasn’t many games where you might think ‘Oh, I think this might be the one they might slip up in’.

“It just seemed they’d bounce from week to week winning games and that’s the thing that the Dundalk teams of the past had. It was turn up, go, professional job, get your three points and go home. So they did have that aura about them. It is their first league win as a group, they’ve won a cup and lost a cup final, they nearly won the double.

“For them to be in the conversation to be a truly great side, they’ll have to put back-to-back league wins or doubles or stuff like that. At the same time, don’t get me wrong, they’re a good side, I respect them. But in the context of your question, that’s the way I’d look at it.”