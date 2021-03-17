Do me a flavour! Roy Keane shares Paddy's Day photo with Gary Lineker for crisp advert

Do me a flavour — Roy Keane has shared a St Patrick's Day memory of the time he took to fancy dress for a crisp advert with Gary Lineker.

Lineker is no stranger to donning unusual outfits for cheesy Walkers promotions, having previously starred as a nun, a headmistress, a punk rocker, a devil, and Mr Universe, but this time he got away lightly compared to Keano.