Do me a flavour! Roy Keane shares Paddy's Day photo with Gary Lineker for crisp advert

Do me a flavour — Roy Keane has shared a St Patrick's Day memory of the time he took to fancy dress for a crisp advert with Gary Lineker.
Lineker is no stranger to donning unusual outfits for cheesy Walkers promotions, having previously starred as a nun, a headmistress, a punk rocker, a devil, and Mr Universe, but this time he got away lightly compared to Keano.
Linker, cast as a tourist in his shamrocked green hat, dodges around Dublin avoiding festival-goers trying to get their hands on his precious crisps.
That's until a leprechaun veers away from the parade to accost Lineker, with Keane bringing all of his on-field authority to the role.
Whether the leprechaun giggle at the end was Keane's or a sound-effect, perhaps we will never know...
Keane added his trademark catchphrase to the post, writing: "Dressed as a leprechaun chasing Lineker for a bag of crisps. Do me a favour. Up The Irish."
Keane's Instagram account has quickly become a must-follow since he surprisingly took to social media last month under persuasion from fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards.
His deadpan humour has seen him amass 1.3m followers in the space of a month.
The advert dates from 2000 as Walkers tried to capture the Irish market. Two decades on, could Roy ever be tempted to end his acting retirement?