Football rumours: Man United move more likely for Cristiano Ronaldo than Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo would be more likely to return to Manchester United than Real Madrid should he leave Juventus at the end of the season, Tuttosport reports. The Italian website says while Real manager Zinedine Zidane said “maybe” when asked if the 36-year-old could be returning to Madrid, club president Florentino Perez is more interested in Paris St Germain star Kylian Mbappe. With financial clout and Champions League credentials heavily influential in any Ronaldo move, this would leave United as the most logical option, Tuttosport says, though staying put at Juve remains Ronaldo’s most likely path.

Liverpool are mulling a big offer for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, according to Eurosport. The 23-year-old Norway international joined the Blades for a club-record fee of £22million a year ago but is not likely to stay after their seemingly inevitable relegation from the Premier League this season. Aston Villa have previously expressed an interest, but now Liverpool have also joined the fray, their interest sharpened by the possibility of Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure this summer.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen on Fiorentina’s Serbian defender Nikola Milenkovic (Andy Rain/PA)

Manchester United have begun talks with Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, Calciomercato reports. The 23-year-old has built a strong reputation in Seria A this term and has become a key target for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with around £30m the expected asking price for the Serbian.

Chelsea are looking at Palmeiras’s 20-year-old midfielder Gabriel Menino, according to Brazilian outlet UOL. The versatile youngster has been a key player for Palmeiras this season, and was recently called up to the Brazil national side as a right-back. However, Chelsea would face stiff competition for his signature from Atletico Madrid.

Davinson Sanchez could be on his way out of Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham are looking to ship out 24-year-old centre-back Davinson Sanchez in the summer and are looking for a replacement, Football Insider reports. The Colombian has been a regular in the Spurs line-up since signing for a club-record fee in 2017, but his occasional bouts of recklessness are said to have left manager Jose Mourinho considering his options, with multiple centre-back signings a possibility.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Danny Simpson: The 34-year-old former Leicester defender is on trial with Sheffield Wednesday after leaving their Championship rivals Huddersfield last summer, the Leicester Mercury reports.

Matteo Guendouzi: The 21-year-old midfielder has vowed to force his way back into Mikel Arteta’s plans at Arsenal once his loan spell at Hertha Berlin finishes at season’s end, France Football reports.

Jules Kounde: The 22-year-old could be Manchester United-bound after Sevilla lowered their asking price for the French defnder to around £50m, according to The Sun.