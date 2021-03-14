'To win the titles, we need everyone': Pep Guardiola to use full squad during trophy hunt

While Sergio Aguero’s return to goalscoring form will serve as an ominous sign to the rest of the Premier League, Pep Guardiola has insisted he will need each and every member of his squad in order for Manchester City to achieve their aims for the season.

Aguero, sitting pretty as City’s all-time record goalscorer on 257, found the net for the first time in 417 days as he converted a second-half penalty in the 3-0 victory at Fulham.

In a further boost to Guardiola, the prolific Argentine striker came through the full 90 minutes unscathed, as City racked up their 23rd victory in their last 24 matches in all competitions.

The opening 45 minutes were far from plane sailing in west London, before Fulham reverted back to the Fulham of earlier in the season, gifting City three goals in less than 15 minutes of the restart.

John Stones opened the scoring after tapping home a Joao Cancelo free-kick before Gabriel Jesus benefited from a lucky ricochet when Fulham tried to clear for City's second.

Aguero stepped up and calmly drove the ball into the corner of the net and past Alphonse Areola from the penalty spot after former City defender Tosin Adarabioyo fouled Ferran Torres to seal the three points, and ending a run of 641 minutes without a goal for Aguero.

City look uncatchable at the top of the Premier League table and now their attentions turn to Champions League action and the second leg against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Guardiola’s reign will ultimately be judged on European success. City cannot afford another lapse in concentration at the quarter-final stage and for that every player in the squad will play a crucial role from now until the end of the season.

“Everybody wants to be involved from the beginning,” Guardiola said.

“Now it’s perfect because we can rotate six or seven players every game, everybody is fit.

“Everyone will say that it’s working well and how brilliant we are with our decisions and after a defeat, which we are going to take, we are not going to complain.

“We will not say: ‘Why did we rotate too much or why did some players not play in that particular game? We’ve missed them.

“To win the titles, especially the Premier League and all the big titles, we need everyone, everyone, everyone for the best for the club and for the best for the team and when that happens, we can compete in all competitions until the end.

“In the last 24 games, we’ve won 23 so that is incredible. Now we have two finals. Against Fulham we can win, we can lose, we can draw nothing happens but now it’s the finals and we are going to play as good as possible to go through in both competitions.

“Then after the international break and when we come back, we will start to fight for the title. That’s why it’s important for these two weeks that we remain calm and rest as much as possible.

"We don’t have much time, we have 3/4 hours to travel and we are going to do a good game to go to the quarter finals again.” Guardiola’s abundance of attacking options will give City a strong chance of bettering previous European campaigns.

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez were left on the substitutes bench during the victory at Fulham, as Torres and Gabriel Jesus staked their claims.

But Guardiola reserved particular praise for the improving Benjamin Mendy, who completed his first 90 minutes in the Premier League since the reverse fixture against Fulham back in December.

“He’s very happy in the locker room and Benjamin is an exceptional human being,” he added.

“He’s a very nice guy and especially with his qualities. Today we played with the wing backs so this suited perfectly for his quality but he was attentive and aggressive. In the final third his crosses were brilliant so I’m very satisfied for his performance."

FULHAM (4-3-1-2): Areola 6; Tete 6, Andersen 5, Tosin 6, Aina 6; Anguissa 6, Reed 6, Loftus-Cheek 5 (Mitrovic 63 6), Lemina 6 (Onomah 73 6); Cavaleiro 5 (Robinson 80 6), Lookman 6.

Subs nt used: Hector, Ream, Bryan, Maja, Kongolo, Fabri.

MAN CITY (3-4-1-2): Ederson 6; Stones 7, Dias 7 (Garcia 75 6), Laporte 6; Cancelo 7, Rodri 6, Bernardo Silva 6 (Fernandinho 67 6), Mendy 6, Torres 6; Jesus 7, Aguero 7.

Subs not used: Walker, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Steffen, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden.

Referee: Andre Marriner 7