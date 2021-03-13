Aguero on target as Man City open up 17-point gap at the top 

Premier League: Fulham 0 Man City 3.

Sergio Aguero scored his first Premier League goal in 14 months as Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League with a comprehensive win at Fulham.

Fulham managed to hold off City until the second half but they struck three times in 13 minutes to secure the victory which helped them move 17 points clear of Manchester United at the summit.

John Stones opened the scoring after tapping home a Joao Cancelo free-kick before Gabriel Jesus benefited from a lucky ricochet when Fulham tried to clear for City's second.

Aguero stepped up and calmly drove the ball into the corner of the net and past Alphonse Areola from the penalty spot after former City defender Tosin Adarabioyo fouled Ferran Torres to seal the three points.

Manchester City looked the dominant side they have been this season as they continue to close in on the title, bouncing back with successive victories since their 21-game winning streak was brought to an end by derby rivals United at the weekend.

City took the lead in the 47th minute when Stones was left unmarked and he tapped home a well-weighted Cancelo free-kick from the left.

Less than 10 minutes later, Pep Guardiola's side doubled their advantage after a fortunate rebound.

Joachim Andersen's attempt to clear the ball hit team-mate Cavaleiro and the ball rebounded behind the Fulham defence and into the path of Jesus, who had enough time and space to round Areola before slamming the ball in the back of the net.

The visitors then added a third to their tally on the hour when Adarabioyo dawdled in possession before tripping Torres in the area and referee Andre Marriner pointed to the penalty spot.

Aguero fired the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal for his first Premier League goal since January 2020 to all-but seal the three points.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United have confirmed the departure of manager Chris Wilder by mutual consent, with former Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom installed as caretaker until the end of the season.

Wilder, who enjoyed great success after taking charge of his boyhood club in 2016 and guiding them from League One to the top flight, leaves with the Blades bottom of the Premier League.

Former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian boss Heckingbottom had been in charge of the Blades' under-23s, and will be assisted by ex-Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall who joins Alan Knill as part of the backroom staff.

Tensions between Wilder and club owner Abdullah Bin Musa'ad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have heightened recently.

Saturday's statement said the mutual decision had been made "following discussions".

AXED: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has left the Bramall Lane club.

"Being manager of Sheffield United has been a special journey and one I'll never forget," Wilder said in quotes published on the club's official website.

"I was delighted to be given the opportunity back in 2016 and have been delighted with the success which we have achieved, including two promotions and a highest-ever Premier League finish."

FULHAM: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina, Zambo, Reed, Lemina (Onomah 73), Lookman, Loftus-Cheek (Mitrovic 63), Ivan Cavaleiro (Robinson 80).

Subs not used: Hector, Ream, Bryan, Maja, Kongolo, Ramirez.

MAN CITY: Ederson, Stones, Dias (Garcia 75), Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva (Fernandinho 67), Rodri, Mendy, Torres, Aguero, Gabriel Jesus.

Subs not used: Walker, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Steffen, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden.

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands).