Bruno Fernandes turns ordinary Manchester United performance into 'big result'

Man United 1 West Ham 0

Yet again Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needed the skills of Bruno Fernandes to raise a Manchester United performance above the mediocre although, deeply ordinary as his team’s display was, this was a huge victory.

The three points hand United a nine-point cushion over the fifth-placed Hammers in the all-important race for Champions League football and while the visitors hold a game in hand, with just nine games remaining, that will, surely, be sufficient.

As he has done so many times this season, and last, it was Fernandes who came to his team’s rescue after 54 minutes from a left-wing corner which the Portuguese swung into the six-yard box menacingly.

Craig Dawson, whose poor play had actually led to the corner, leaped between Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire but, in the melee, could only head the ball down and into his own goal.

It was a fortunate break for a United team that had toiled until that point though Fernandes’s majestic 25-yard shot a few minutes later would have doubled the lead but for a fine save from Lukas Fabianski.

"We know West Ham are challenging to get in the top four so it was a big result,” said Solskjaer.

“The experience and confidence will come. The last few league games have been big games, near the top of the league, and we’re starting to build some momentum in the league.

“Now it’s a big week for us - the Europa League and FA Cup - and we want to improve on last season; get to a final and move up the table.

“We could have been more comfortable towards the end as we had a few decent chances to finish it off. We like to make it hard for ourselves.”

Indeed, a goalless opening 54 minutes had summed up the frustrations United have experienced at Old Trafford this season, not to mention the strides West Ham have taken, although former United manager David Moyes may regret his initial lack of ambition.

United welcomed their old boss with a record of just 21 points from their previous 13 homes games this season; a dozen less than they have amassed away from home with an unbeaten league run on their travels that now extends to 14 months.

Even allowing for the “behind closed doors” factor that has been thrust forward as an excuse for a wide variety of footballing ills this season, that record is poor and may yet make United’s bid for a top-four finish more tense than it should have been.

Another phenomenon of empty stadia is that of player voices being clearly heard and United skipper Maguire has virtually become an on-field commentator this season, frequently outlining United’s troubles which, on Sunday night, led to him exhorting his team-mates not to give the ball away.

Naturally, a couple of foul expletives featured in Maguire’s analysis and, while the bad language was not welcome, the United skipper was completely correct in his appraisal.

United dominated in possession but created just two chances of note in the first period, both featuring Mason Greenwood who, after 25 minutes, curled over a right-wing cross of breathtaking precision for team-mate Marcus Rashford.

Unfortunately, the England striker completely, and horribly, misjudged a header that looked destined for the back of the net, somehow glancing the ball wide of the target, which looked a more difficult task than actually scoring.

Greenwood was the pick of United’s forwards and, on 36 minutes following a swift counter-attack, Fred found Fernandes whose neat pass was taken by the youngster before he unleashed a beautifully-judged shot.

The attempt had goal written all over it but Fabianski made an equally impressive dive to touch the ball onto his post and maintain the stalemate.

It was significant that United’s best opening had come from a counter because, as their away record suggests, that mode of play best suits the personnel at Solskjaer’s disposal. Pack an opposition half with committed and well-disciplined players and, with their pace negated, United struggle to break a team down.

It was painful viewing at times as the Hammers threw bodies behind the ball and barely put a foot wrong, hoping that Michail Antonio’s physical presence on the break, or a set-piece, might unpick the Reds.

As AC Milan proved in midweek, this United defence is highly susceptible to conceding from a set-piece although Dean Henderson had little to trouble him in the first period on Sunday night.

An Aaron Cresswell cross took a wicked deflection off McTominay and had Henderson scrambling to punch the ball clear, which he did well, but with David de Gea expected back in training with United on Monday, this was an important audition for United’s supposed number two keeper.

Rashford ended the half with a header straight at Fabianski, although he may have been offside, and Dan James opened the second with a promising cross through the six-yard area before the opening goal changed the game’s complexion.

West Ham were forced to open up in search of an equaliser, with Tomas Soucek soon shooting wide, under pressure from Maguire, and appealing for a penalty which VAR swiftly ruled out.

And, as they stretched the field, United were able to do what they do best. After 77 minutes, and a failed Hammers attack, Rashford broke speedily upfield, played in Greenwood who ran at Isaa Diop and thundered a left-foot shot against the foot of the post.

Man United (4-2-3-1): Henderson 6; Wan-Bissaka 5, Lindelof 7, Maguire 9, Shaw 8; McTominay 5, Fred 5; Greenwood 7, Fernandes 8, James 5; Rashford 6.

Subs (not used): Bailly, Grant, Diallo, Telles, Bishop, Matic, Williams, Tuanzebe, Shoretire.

West Ham (3-1-4-2): Fabianski 9; Diop 5, Dawson 5, Cresswell 7; Rice 6; Coufal 7, Noble 5 (Lanzini 62, 7), Soucek 6, Johnson 6 (Benrahma 62, 6); Bowen 7; Antonio 7.

Subs (not used): Balbuena, Alves, Martin, Trott, Odubeko, Coventry.

Referee: M Atkinson 8