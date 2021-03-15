Thomas Tuchel's advice to misfiring strikers? 'Close your eyes and pray'

Thomas Tuchel is presumably being paid for more sophisticated coaching tips than “close your eyes and pray” but when it comes to Chelsea’s misfiring strike force, there was a lot of common sense in the advice issued by the German at Elland Road.

A third goalless draw in his 12 unbeaten games in charge of Chelsea left Tuchel’s side with just two goals conceded, but only 13 scored, in that spell.

Kai Havertz, used as a false nine in this Elland Road stalemate, and second-half substitute Timo Werner both saw their current problems in front of goal continue although their manager certainly did an able job of expressing his support.

And, in his analysis of how goalscoring is a natural, instinctive skill, there was a compelling logic to Tuchel’s advice that the pair should just stop over-thinking their predicament, close their eyes, and “hope to God!”

“The best strikers were always strikers, it’s not so much about the coaches they had, it’s just in their blood,” said Tuchel.

“They have a certain profile, they have a certain approach to this game. These are unique characters and a very unique position and I truly believe that it’s not so important who’s training them to shape their goalscoring mentality. It’s the process that matters and that can help you escape the pressure they sometimes put on themselves. Like in the process — ‘is my decision-making good, is my technique for my decision good, is my vision clear enough’?

If you focus on these points, if you hit the ball well, the result will take care of itself.

"If you just hit the ball and more or less close your eyes and hope to God that it’s in, you just focus on the result and that’s how we try to help.”

With Tammy Abraham injured and Olivier Giroud left on the bench, presumably with an eye on this week’s Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid, this was a chance for Havertz or Werner to end their wretched runs.

But Havertz struck his best chance straight at Illan Meslier, then mistimed a good opening from a far-post header to continue a run of just one goal from his previous 24 games, with Werner having scored two in his last 26. When the fact that both scored against League Two Morecambe in the FA Cup is factored in, the problem looks even more stark.

While Tuchel was recording the third goalless draw in his dozen games, Marcelo Bielsa was being held to just his fourth in 130 matches in charge of Leeds. His efforts have Leeds looking well capable of a top-10 finish and, in seasons beyond, plotting for a return to European competition although CEO Angus Kinnear took to the club’s programme to express their opposition to plans for Champions League expansion.

“After the insidious design of Project Big Picture to concentrate power in the hands of a few clubs at domestic level, we now face the same challenges on the European stage,” he wrote. “But the element that the supporters of the majority of Premier League clubs should be most outraged by is the principle that qualification for Europe will no longer be only based on in-season merit, but on a coefficient of clubs’ historic performance in Europe.

"This is shamelessly engineered to perpetuate the inclusion of clubs who have long-term European success and whom Uefa deem will have greater commercial value at the expense of emerging clubs.”