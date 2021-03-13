Tuchel's Chelsea miss chance to close in on second-placed Man Utd

Premier League: Leeds United 0 Chelsea 0.

CHELSEA’S defensive improvements under Thomas Tuchel continued at Elland Road although his side squandered the chance to move to within a point of second-placed Manchester United.

The Blues made it 12 matches unbeaten under the German coach, a spell that has seen them hit an incredibly rich vein of defensive form with just two goals against.

But, at the other end, Chelsea have scored just 13 times under their new manager and, again, missed the chances to have won all three points in Yorkshire.

The lack of goals did not detract from an absorbing game which could have gone either way, despite Chelsea enjoying the better openings.

Indeed, in a bizarre 17-second passage of play in the seventh minute, both sides thought they had taken an early lead.

First, Luke Ayling's attempted clearance struck unwitting teammate Diego Llorente and looped over Illan Meslier before striking the bar and dropping into the arms of the Leeds keeper.

Immediately, the home side broke up field with Patrick Bamford squaring for Tyler Roberts to tap into an open net before being, correctly, judged just offside.

Roberts came close again a few minutes later with an audacious chip from the edge of the area which Eduardo Mendy helped onto his cross-bar via the faintest of touches.

There was also a brilliant Mendy save early in the second half, with the Chelsea keeper, off-balance and on the ground, managing to keep out a header from substitute Raphina one-handed.

Leeds’ attacking plan had not been helped by the loss of Patrick Bamford to injury with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

And, in difficult weather conditions and on the equally appalling Elland Road playing surface, Chelsea had enough possession to have settled the game and kept pressure on the race for second place.

Mason Mount and Kai Havertz were both denied by Meslier before the interval and, after it, Havertz’s on-going frustrations in front of goal continued.

With just one goal in his last 23 games, the German was denied by Meslier from six yards then the striker could not make clean contact at the far post from Hakim Ziyech’s excellent delivery.

At the other end, Mendy and the Chelsea goal were threatened by a Llorente shot, which Reece James deflected over, and a free header straight at the keeper by Rodrigo, the sub’s last action in the game before he, too, was replaced.

LEEDS UTD (4-1-4-1): Meslier 7; Ayling 7, Llorente 7, Struijk 6, Alioski 6; Phillips 6; Raphina 6, Roberts 8, Dallas 6, Harrison 6 (Costa 64, 5); Bamford 6 (Rodrigo 35, 6; Klich 78, 6)).

Subs (not used): Koch, Poveda-Ocampo, Casilla, Berardi, Shackleton, Jenkins.

CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Mendy 8; Azpilicueta 6, Christensen 6, Rudiger 7, Chilwell 6; Kante 7, Jorginho 6; Ziyech 5 (Werner 68, 6), Mount 6 (Hudson-Odoi 79, 5), Pulisic 7 (James 68, 6); Havertz 6.

Subs (not used): Kepa, Alonso, Zouma, Kovacic, Giroud, Emerson.

Referee: K Friend 7