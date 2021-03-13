Klopp does not expect Van Dijk or Gomez to play at Euro 2020

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez playing at Euro 2020 this summer.

The Reds boss said he was planning for the centre-backs, who have been out with serious knee injuries for several months, to be available for pre-season training in July and has been given no indication they could be ready sooner.

Liverpool's Holland captain, his English centre-back partner and also Joel Matip will not feature in the remainder of the club's campaign having been injured in October, November and January respectively.

“It is not my decision but to be honest the information I have at the moment is that it will be unlikely,” said Klopp of any potential summer international involvement.

“So (it's) not that I don't let them go, because I don't want to have to do that anyway, it is because of the extent of the injuries.

“We all hope they will be ready to start pre-season with us, that's what we all hope. With Joel it is pretty much the same.

“These are really serious injuries and it is now not about talking about which competition they play.

“I am always open for positive surprises and they all of a sudden turn up in team training - but no-one told me that.

“The two of them look better than Joel as he is still in what looks like ski boots. Joe is not running, Virgil is already running but this is a real tough one.

“We will be completely over the moon when they are ready to train with us for the start of pre-season but the Euros, I didn't think about it.

“When do you have to be back to be ready to play in the Euros? The week before? The day the Euros start? I don't know.

“I understand maybe the need of that but we cannot make this decision and we will not. They will be fit when they are fit.”

Meanwhile former Chelsea favourite Joe Cole has urged the club to go all out for Norwegian striker Erling Haaland if they want to bring the glory days back to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues dropped two Premier League points in a scoreless draw at leeds, with Cole telling BT Sport: 'They need one player for me, Haaland. He's on the wishlist.

“He's a No 9. There's so much in this squad, there's quality in all areas, such a strong squad.

“You just need that one sparkle of magic, that No 9, that focal point. It will change this club getting back to the glory days of challenging for the title regularly.” Haaland has been in sensational Bundesliga and Champions League form for Dortmund this season with 31 goals in 29 matches.

Haaland has a €100m buy-out clause but that has to be paid in one instalment and Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to afford that.

German striker Timo Werner has struggled for goals since his move from Leipzig to west London and Chelsea know they will have to move decisively to land Haaland.

Manchester City and Barcelona have already made contact with Haaland's representatives. Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have also been linked with a move for his compatriot.

In Spain, Karim Benzema scored a late winner to complete a second-half brace as Real Madrid moved up to second with a 2-1 comeback victory at home to struggling Elche.

Elche took the lead in the 61st minute when Dani Calvo headed the ball home via the crossbar following a corner. But the hosts hit back as Benzema equalised with a close-range header after 73 minutes.

The Frenchman then snatched a late winner at the death as he slotted Rodrygo's assist into the bottom corner for his fifth goal from the last four and 20th of the season in all competitions for Zinedine Zidane's side.

Real move into second spot, a point above Barcelona who face Huesca on Monday, with leaders Atletico Madrid in action at Getafe later on Saturday.

"My thoughts on the match are positive, because that is what it is all about - a comeback," manager Zinedine Zidane said afterwards. "We believe in what we are doing and had to work for it.

"We had two or three chances to score before, we didn't do that, but we did have patience we turned it around and it is fair result.

"Both goals were brilliant and came after very good plays and that's an important thing for us."