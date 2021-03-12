FAI directive means Stuart Ashton can't manage Cobh Ramblers in League of Ireland from 2022

Cobh Ramblers boss Stuart Ashton will not be able to manage in the League of Ireland from the 2022 season after the FAI insisted they will apply the full provisions of their coaching policy.
Ashton, who works for the FAI as a coordinator of the Cork Education Training Board (ETB) course for young players, is one of several staff affected by the directive laid out by new FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill.
Among the others affected are Adrian Carberry (Athlone Town) and Shaun Byrne (Bohemians women). Carberry, having led Athlone to the FAI Cup semi-final last season, was handed a two-year contract extension in October.
Several other employees work on the coaching staff for senior, women’s, and underage national league teams.
The FAI had a policy around double-jobbing since the John Delaney era but the current regime claims the lack of implementation “caused lack of clarity, inequity, and exposure for staff to claims of conflict of interest”.
Announcing a transition phase for this year, Hill told staff on Friday: “We all know now that, in principle as a practical example, there will be no FAI staff in manager or assistant manager roles in the LOI or WNL infrastructure for the 2022 season.
“This has very much been created for clarity and to support the conflict of interest and secondary employment clauses which are outlined in your contract of employment and which exist for everyone’s protection.”