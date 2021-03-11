Stephen Bradley: 'The tea lady could pick Dundalk's team and it would be a good team'

Stephen Bradley says he has no interest in who is picking the Dundalk team.

The Lilywhites announced a shuffle to their management structures this week with Filippo Giovagnoli revealed as the side's coach and Shane Keegan handed the title of team manager and pegged as the man with the ultimate say over the teamsheet.

Keegan holds a Uefa Pro Licence, which is a requirement under regulation, while Giovagnoli does not and this move comes on the back of a €50,000 fine for the club for ‘shadow coaching’ by the Italian during the Europa League.

It was Giovagnoli who was brought in from his base in the US to take over from Vinny Perth last season so there has been understandable confusion and some scepticism over the public breakdown of responsibilities for the approaching campaign.

Bradley’s Shamrock Rovers face Dundalk in the President’s Cup, the traditional season opener between league and cup champions, in Tallaght tomorrow night and the Hoops boss insists that he has zero interest in who does what in the opposing dugout.

“No, it's of no interest, honestly. I have more things to worry about here than to be worried about who is picking the team. The tea lady could pick the team up there and it would be a good team given the standard of the players in the squad.

“It's a squad full of internationals. They were on record last year as saying they expect to have the best players because they pay the best money so anyone could pick a decent team out of it from the squad of 20 odd that they have.”

The Rovers-Dundalk rivalry has been bubbling along nicely for some time now and Bradley feels that Pat Hoban’s disparaging comments about his side’s league title win last term suggests their success has got inside Dundalk’s heads.

The Hoops won a slimmed down 18-game SSE Airtricity League Premier Division in 2020 with half the fixture list sacrificed due to Covid-related issues and Hoban has declared that Rovers’ achievement was clearly compromised as a result.

The Dundalk forward described the title win as akin to being “top of the table in June” and claimed that Dundalk would not have celebrated had they ended as champions, not least because of the titles the Lilywhites have racked up in recent seasons.

“I think that shows where Pat is in his head more than anything,” Bradley laughed. “The players know, everybody knows, what we were, what we did.

“I don’t think that is up for debate to be honest. If we win it by a point, it’s up for discussion but I don’t know what we were ahead in the end. It wasn’t a couple of points.”

Rovers actually had 11 points to spare on second-placed Bohemians last season. Dundalk finished third, 22 points adrift of the eventual champions, but the fact that Hoban’s comments came on the club’s own website was interesting in itself.

“Yeah, I know, it’s obviously... We’re probably in their heads more than we know,” said the Rovers boss. “That’s not our issue, that’s for them to deal with, we’ll concentrate what we do, improving what we do and making sure that we’re better than we were last year.”

All signs are that it will be these same two butting heads at the top of the table for much of the season although the usual flurry of transfer activity in and out of both dressing-rooms leaves plenty of known unknowns as the seasons kicks in.

Rovers have not been shy in attracting proven league quality with the likes of Danny Mandroiu, Sean Hoare and Sean Gannon all signing – the latter two coming from Dundalk - but players of real calibre have left as well.

The most obvious losses were those of Jack Byrne and Aaron McEneff who have left for Cyprus and Scotland respectively and Bradley can understand why people will be watching the midfield spaces vacated with some interest.

“Yeah, it would be fair to say we lost two good players. There is no doubt, you can’t deny that. One is an international and one will be but this group is built on the group.

“How we play, everyone sees that, understands how we play, have watched our games and will see that it is built on what we do as a team. That doesn’t change.

“We’ve a really really good squad, a really strong squad and it’s going to be nice to have all those eyes on us, people wanting to beat us, people talking about us. That’s what you want.”

Rovers will be without Neil Farrugia, Sean Kavanagh and Lee Grace for tomorrow’s game. The game kicks off at 7.45pm and will be broadcast on the FAI's WATCHLOI service.