98.7% of fans will comply with guidelines to secure League of Ireland return

A survey of more than 1,800 Irish fans has revealed that an overwhelming 98.7% are willing to comply with public health guidelines in order to return to watching live football.

And more than 70% of Irish soccer fans want to return to stadia to watch games "as soon as possible", although 9.8% want to wait until there are no restrictions, while 9.7% want to wait until "Covid is no longer an issue at all".

The survey comes just days ahead of the kick-off to the new League of Ireland season. It was carried out by the Irish Supporters Network (ISN), supported by the Irish Football Supporters Partnership (IFSP), the Confederation of Republic of Ireland Supporters Clubs (CRISC), and YBIG Independent Supporters Mandate. The IFSP has two representatives on the FAI Council and acts as a voice for fans.

Asked if they were willing to adhere to public health guidance and stadium protocols in order to facilitate a limited return when it is safe to do so, a huge majority (98.7%) of respondents answered ‘Yes’.

In addition, 89.3% of respondents pledged to publicly support an awareness campaign aimed at promoting public health guidance amongst the wider football community if it helped to re-open/keep football open to supporters in the coming months.

Just over a quarter of respondents had the opportunity to attend a League of Ireland fixture after grounds opened up again with limited capacity last summer. The League of Ireland was widely praised for its handling of supporters' return to games in 2020.

"The vast majority of supporters want to return as soon as they possibly can and are hugely supportive of any public health guidance and the stadia protocols that will allow that to happen,” Niamh O’Mahony, Secretary of the Irish Supporters Network (ISN), said.

“The reasons why are also important to highlight — fans think about their clubs’ finances, football being their main pastime, and football being a social outlet. That sense of community and belonging is key. The League of Ireland is underpinned by the dedication of supporters and volunteers and, as one respondent said, fans and passion drive this league more than anything else. That same passion has been largely missing from grounds for the last 12 months.

“Feedback from the games in the second half of 2020 was really positive in terms of the clubs implementing public health measures and ensuring fixtures were run in a safe and organised manner. ISN, CRISC and YBIG Mandate have been meeting with the FAI regularly on this issue to ensure the voice of supporters is heard and taken into account in the ongoing Return to Stadia work. The data also speaks for itself — not a single Covid-19 outbreak was linked to League of Ireland games or training in 2020, and clubs, volunteers and supporters can all take credit for that.”