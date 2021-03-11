FAI won’t extend betting sponsorship ban to League of Ireland clubs

Shamrock Rovers yesterday donned a betting partner on the front of their shirts, following Dundalk partnering with a gaming company for the new season
The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy and jerseys from the participating clubs during the launch of the 2021 SSE Airtricity Premier & First Division and Women's National League. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 00:00
John Fallon

The FAI won’t be extending their betting sponsorship ban to League of Ireland clubs after Shamrock Rovers yesterday donned a betting partner on the front of their shirts.

Fresh from FAI Cup holders Dundalk partnering with a gaming company for the new season, the league champions also opted to allow a gambling firm to become their marquee sponsors.

The morals around the involvement of bookmakers in Irish sport is a major source of debate as further high-profile cases of problem gambling emerge.

While the GAA outlawed the practice of links at all levels of the code in 2018, the FAI continued their alliances until just over a year ago.

Discussions between the association and Paddy Power about sponsorship advanced late last year but new FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill recently said the board decided that having a betting partner “was not something they wanted to pursue”.

Across the water in the UK, England’s FA has adopted that stance in 2017 after terminating their lucrative deal with Ladbrokes and the UK government appears intent on introducing legislation to remove bookies’ logos from jerseys.

Speaking at the launch of the new season kicking off with tomorrow’s President Cup final between Rovers and Dundalk, League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon was adopting a hands-off stance.

“We are quite happy with our own stance but club matters are internal,” he said.

“As long as they fit within Uefa regulation and FAI regulations, we’re happy with that. These things have continued to evolve over the last number of years; we have seen regulations come into place for areas like alcohol sponsorship and so on.”

Asked specifically if the two leading teams in Ireland having gambling links sends out the wrong message to the public, Scanlon was non-committal by repeating the party line.

“We made our decisions internally within the FAI and the board of the FAI, who considered all situations when deciding sponsors,” he replied.

“Every sponsorship deal decision would have to go through the board. Clubs internally have to make those decisions themselves and who they want to bring on board as partners.”

League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon pictured last year. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Some other decisions since Scanlon’s elevation to the post last July have also come under the spotlight.

Derry City Chairman Philip O’Doherty described as “scandalous” a decision by the FAI to charge his club for being unable to fulfill a fixture against Shamrock Rovers in October. As the club has been ordered by public health not to leave the jurisdiction following a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad, Derry’s benefactor claimed their barrister “took apart” the FAI’s ruling.

No sanctions were duly imposed but Scanlon warned that Derry would forfeit any match in this season’s schedule were a repeat to arise.

“Last year was difficult because we were mid-season and rules were in place,” he explained. “The off-season has given us a great opportunity to review the incidents that happened last year and look at best practice across Europe and to see what we could do.

“Basically, there won’t be postponements this year. We’ve allowed clubs to register U19 players with first teams as well so they’ve a wider base to be able to pick from.

“If a club isn’t able to field 14 players this year, they would have to concede the fixture.”

Scanlon also suggested Dublin County may reapply to become members of the First Division. They were recently denied a licence after Sport Ireland informed them on the final day of the process that Morton Stadium wouldn’t be available as their home venue for the season.

The league director didn’t view that as a show-stopper, rather a desire of the FAI board to have 10 rather than 12 teams in the second tier.

Limerick’s Treaty United were the successful applicant.

