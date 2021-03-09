James McClean may return in time for Ireland's World Cup qualification double-header

James McClean has offered fresh hope of recovery from injury in time for Ireland’s looming World Cup qualification double-header.

The Stoke City winger appeared to be unavailable to Ireland boss Stephen Kenny for the campaign openers in Serbia on Wednesday, March 24, and at home to Luxembourg three days later when he sustained a foot injury last month.

Despite his club manager Michael O’Neill 10 days ago predicting a lay-off of between four and six weeks, an Instagram post from McClean has presented a different outlook.

A photo of the player in Ireland training with Shane Duffy and Seamus Coleman was accompanied by the message: “Looking forward to seeing the lads soon.”

Kenny is to unveil his finalised squad next week.

Definitely out of contention are long-term injury victims John Egan and Jack Byrne, while any notion of James McCarthy figuring following last week’s recurrence of a groin strain have been declared “pie in the sky” by his Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson.

Should McClean’s optimism be realised, the Ireland manager will be glad to have him for the start of the qualification tilt.

Ireland complete the international window with a friendly against Qatar in Hungary on March 30.

Callum O’Dowda is another to have made a sooner-than-expected comeback from injury. The flanker on Tuesday played his first football since December by getting a 66-minute run-out for Bristol City’s U23s.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti insisted Coleman will return for Saturday’s fixture against Burnley after what he describes as a “minor problem” kept him out for the last three games.

Ireland’s goalkeeping situation, however, remains a concern. Darren Randolph downplayed the effects of a thigh injury he suffered 10 days ago but was absent from their squad for Monday’s win over Leeds United.

Liverpool stopper Caoimhín Kelleher has also suffered with knocks lately, missing the last four weeks with an unspecified injury.