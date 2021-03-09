Jurgen Klopp: I will not be replacing Joachim Low as Germany boss

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Phil Noble/PA

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 16:06

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled himself out of contention to replace Joachim Low as Germany coach.

On Tuesday, it was announced Low will step down from his role as national team boss following Euro 2020 after asking to end his contract early.

Klopp was immediately installed as one of the favourites but the 53-year-old said: “Am I available for the job after the summer? No.

“I have three years left at Liverpool, that’s a simple statement, a simple situation.

“You sign a contract and you normally try to stick to that contract don’t you? I had a contract in Mainz where I stuck with them even though there was interest from other Bundesliga teams with more money.

“It is just timing and if it doesn’t work out you don’t have to lose any sleep over it.

“Someone else will do the job and I am pretty sure with the amount of really good German managers at the moment the German FA will find a good solution.”

Low, 61, took over from Jurgen Klinsmann in August 2006 and went on to guide Die Mannschaft to World Cup success in 2014, when they memorably defeated hosts Brazil 7–1 in the semi-finals.

Germany reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016, losing to hosts France, but then suffered an exit at the group stage of the World Cup for the first time in 2018 while also failing to impress in the inaugural UEFA Nations League campaign.

Joachim Low will leave his post after Euro 2020 (Nick Potts/PA)

“Jogi Low did an incredible job for so many years, I think he is the longest servant we had in Germany but for sure one of the most successful,” added Klopp.

“I understand that he wants to have this highlight for him of the European Championships and try to squeeze everything out that he can from this tournament.”

