Amber Barrett grateful for chance to train while GAA stuck in Covid limbo

It’s been a time since Amber Barrett last graced a Gaelic football field, but the FC Köln striker has nothing but sympathy for those GAA players who have been unable to play or even train in recent months.

The Government’s decision to remove the ‘elite’ status afforded to Gaelic games at county level has placed everything on hold, and the Donegal woman feels for those left behind.

Barrett’s own season has been paused by the pandemic with the Frauen Bundesliga 2 — Germany’s second tier — only due to resume in two weekends’ time, but training has continued, and for that, she is very thankful.

“Yeah, I can’t compare myself to any of them because I have been very lucky to be able to train and play, and I know how much of an outlet it has been for me,” she said.

“I know when I compare the period last year during the first lockdown when there was no training to doing it now with training how it is so beneficial mentally.

“The elite status, the way it has been in Ireland, tends to be quite confusing as to who gets it and who doesn’t.

I know from playing county for the amount of time I did that, yes, the players are amateur, but they are elite athletes. They dedicate day-in-day-out to making themselves available for selection to prepare, so of course I can sympathise.”

Barrett is steeped in the GAA with a father and two brothers who, between them, are active on both sides of the sidelines with club and county, but she opted to concentrate on soccer three years ago and has since moved from Peamount United to Germany. Relegation in her first season was not ideal, but the standard of the second division has been higher than she expected and she has relished the opportunity to train daily.

Barrett, who will be part of Vera Pauw’s Ireland squad again for the World Cup 2023 qualifiers, is a qualified teacher and understands the concerns that this last year will loosen the bonds many people, children especially, have with sport.

“Losing that would have a huge knock-on effect on so many things, in terms of mental health, and we obviously know how important sport and exercise is,” she said.