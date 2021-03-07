Manchester United must use well-deserved win as a springboard

Manchester United’s stunning performance at the Etihad has, just like 2018, delayed Manchester City’s inevitable coronation but this time the challenge is to make sure it counts for something — not just now but in the future.

The way United ended City’s unbeaten run of 28 games in all competitions suggests there is growing potential in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team even if, still 11 points behind the leaders, it is probably too much to ask for them to steal the title away from their rivals this season.

Fans in the red half of Manchester are entitled to enjoy the moment, to cheer, to gloat, and taunt if they wish; but what really matters is that it marks the start of something new.

The green shoots are certainly there. The quality of penalty scorer Bruno Fernandes, the pace and pressing ability of their front three, the growing influence of second scorer Luke Shaw at full-back, the performance of young goalkeeper Dean Henderson, and the emergence of Fred and Scott McTominay as a solid partnership in the middle all come to mind.

But memories of recent below-par performances, points dropped in six of out of eight games heading in the derby, and of what happened in 2018, should act as a warning that the job is only just beginning.

In that match three years ago, champions-elect City led 2-0 after only 30 minutes, looking ready to be crowned champions in front of their own fans and against their most bitter rivals. It would have been the ultimate blow in the battle for local pride and bragging rights.

But United famously roared back to win 3-2 and delay the City coronation thanks to two goals from Paul Pogba and one from Chris Smalling.

The victory gave United fans a brief opportunity to crow on social media but they certainly didn’t have the last laugh as their noisy neighbours went on to win the title with a record 100 points, 19 ahead of their neighbours.

United manager Jose Mourinho would later claim that finishing second that season was a major achievement, but his legacy was ruined by what happened next. That victory at the Etihad wasn’t the springboard to a title challenge the following year, as United fans hoped it would be.

Instead, United slumped to sixth place, without qualifying for the Champions League and without winning a trophy.

On top of that the club sacked Mourinho halfway through the season and also lost home and away to imperious City who won a domestic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Those series of events were what persuaded United to bring Solskjaer to Old Trafford, first as caretaker and then as full-time manager, so this is not a time for the Red Devils to rest on their laurels despite a highly encouraging performance once more in east Manchester.

Realistically, the title is still beyond their reach, just as it was in 2018, but what matters most is how the team completes the remainder of this season and how it finds a way to push even harder next year.

The opportunity to finish second is certainly there and in many ways the signs for the future are better than last time. Good recruitment has improved the squad in the ensuing years, particularly the arrival of the outstanding Fernandes who scored the early penalty here, and the style of play is far more recognisable to United fans with so many young players adding spice – as they always should at Old Trafford.

There is also a real sense of grit in the side, as demonstrated by Shaw whose defensive performances and influence has been steadily growing this season. He was the man to add United’s second goal following a driving run and a one-two with Marcus Rashford.

The challenge, for Shaw and the club, is to continue that progress and, of course, to go again in the transfer market this summer by adding the superstar striker and world-class centre-half and central midfielder required to turn this side into a team capable of winning trophies consistently.

This match showed what United are capable of. The potential and ability is there, the belief is growing. Now we need to see it every week until the end of the season — and in even greater measure next year.

Next up for United is a high-profile Europa League tie against Milan on Thursday, which could add to the feelgood factor. But most important is a home game against top-four chasing West Ham on Sunday if they want to convince everyone this performance was not a one-off.

Cups can still bring United glory this season, they also face Leicester in the FA Cup later this month and a trophy should be part of the Solskjaer journey; but consistency in the league is what really matters in the battle to win the title they really want.

This victory was stunning, well-crafted, and well deserved. But it will be remembered even more fondly if it proves to be a springboard for the future and not just 24 hours of local celebration.

United may well finish second, despite the result, but can they finish second with momentum and pride to put down a marker for next season?