Arteta staying calm amid screams of Arsenal woe

The weekend ended with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal rubbing shoulders with the likes of Leeds, Wolves, and Crystal Palace in the battle for a top-10 Premier League finish but, still, the Gunners manager was compelled to play the role of eternal optimist.

Not that it could have been easy to do so. Arteta had just seen his team completely dominate a ragged Burnley side for 45 minutes yet gift their hosts an equaliser that belonged in the Sky Sports comedy vaults.

After that catastrophe late in the first half, the air was sucked out of Arsenal’s attempts to come away from Turf Moor with all three points, at least until the dying minutes when they finally put together a spirited final flourish, hit the woodwork, and had a penalty awarded and then ruled out by VAR.

Even in Arteta’s glass-half-full analysis of his team and their progress, that response to conceding was not acceptable.

“It can happen to a player, but it cannot happen to a team,” he said. “You saw in the second half, Burnley were really direct, it stretches the structure so much that it becomes a really open game. We didn’t have composure on the ball in that moment.

“When you lose that idea, that feeling that they didn’t believe we could win the game, the reaction in the last 15 minutes was the answer.

“The message is getting through, but some things take time. There were moments in the game, but there were other good moments and when we compare the game to a year ago when we played here, I think we completely deserved to win.

“A year ago, we deserved to lose that game, but the result was the same. I think things are very, very different. I’m honestly very disappointed we did not win this game.”

Arteta may have been correct in claiming this was a better Arsenal display than the one 13 months ago when they produced a goalless draw but, surely, the jury is out on whether the Gunners are making progress?

After taking the lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the way in which they conceded an equaliser — Granit Xhaka kicking the ball against Chris Wood and into his own net — was highly dispiriting.

Not only is European qualification through league places an increasingly distant goal but there is a danger of finishing outside the top 10 — something Arsenal have not done since a 12th place finish 26 years ago.

Indeed, given the congested nature in and around mid-table in the Premier League, and given that Arteta now has to prioritise the Europa League, maybe even 12th will prove beyond them.

There were at least some plusses for Arteta to cling onto. Willian turned in a dynamic performance, in the first half at least, while Calum Chambers came back for his first league start since December 2019.

“I’m extremely happy with him,” said Arteta of the defender. “He deserved to start the game because of the recovery he has made and the preparation he has done to get to the level he is at at the moment and the way he behaves and trains every day.

“It was a really good game for him today and I think he produced a very good performance.”

But few of his teammates did. In fact, aside from the farcical manner of the goal they conceded, the most memorable aspect of Arsenal’s display was the blood-curdling horror movie scream that substitute Alexandre Lacazette issued in the second half when tripped by Erik Pieters.

The histrionics earned the Burnley sub a booking and Lacazette star billing on the Match of the Day highlights show with the broadcaster even applying a decibel metre to his screams.

“The screaming … there was some real good screaming today,” said Burnley manager Sean Dyche. “On the scream-o-meter, probably the highest I’ve heard for a long time, and there are some pretty high ones. So a new level of screaming today.

“Just to be clear, I’m not adding screaming to any particular player, the game in general was full of that and I think it’s a nonsense but nobody seems bothered about these things other than me.”

BURNLEY (4-4-2): Pope 5; Lowton 5, Tarkowski 7, Mee 7, Taylor 5 (Pieters 63, 8); Gudmundsson 5 (Brady 68, 5), Westwood 6, Brownhill 5, McNeil 6; Vydra 5 (Rodriguez 85), Wood 7.

Subs not used: Peacock-Farrell, Stephens, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Benson.

ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Leno 6; Chambers 7, Luiz 5, Mari 6, Tierney 6; Partey 7 (Ceballos 81), Xhaka 4; Saka 7, Odegaard 6 (Lacazette 63, 5), Willian 7 (Pepe 69, 5); Aubameyang 8.

Subs not used: Bellerin, Gabriel, Holding, Elneny, Ryan, Martinelli.

Referee: A Marriner 7