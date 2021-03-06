Leicester make most of Sanchez gift to move into second

Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Leicester City 2

Leicester City are up to second place in the Premier League and above Manchester United after Daniel Amartey’s 88th minute goal, courtesy of a goalkeeping howler by Robert Sanchez, sealed a come-from-behind victory at Brighton.

The Foxes, who had dropped five points in their last two games against Arsenal and Burnley, looked in trouble again when Adam Lallana scored his first league goal in 15 months to put Brighton ahead.

But they recovered in the second half to become Manchester City’s nearest challengers after an equaliser from Kelechi Iheanacho and then Amartey’s simple nodded-in from a fumbled corner.

It could all change again on Sunday when United face City at the Etihad, but this result is a huge one in Leicester’s season.

Still without James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, and with Jamie Vardy looking less than match sharp, it leaves them seven clear of fifth-placed Everton.

As for Brighton, they are still 16th but only four points above the relegation zone with both Newcastle and Fulham having games in hand below them. So, worrying times on the south coast.

Albion, famed for having dozens of shots on goal without scoring, started the game with greater vigour and this time managed to turn that superiority into a lead after 10 minutes through Lallana’s fierce finish, after Neal Maupay held off two defenders and cleverly played in him in. It was the midfielder's first goal in 32 Premier League games since scoring for Liverpool against Manchester United in October 2019.

Leicester debutant Tavares almost made an impact, too, when a stunning save from Sanchez denied him a first half equaliser, pushing a piledriver around the post. But in a free-flowing game Brighton went just as close with a Lallana header that struck the woodwork.

Strangely, Albion were less ambitious in the second half, allowing Leicester licence to respond – and Brendan Rodgers’ side equalised after 62 minutes when Iheanacho finished stylishly after a wonderful ‘no look’ pass from Tielemans.

Lallana’s late effort, struck straight at Kasper Schmeichel, could have won it but instead the winner went to Leicester.

Vardy was denied a penalty when challenged by Lewis Dunk, but Albion goalkeeper Sanchez fumbled the ensuing corner to gift Amartey a simple finish. It could prove a vital goal in the race for Champions League football.

BRIGHTON: Sanchez, Veltman, White, Dunk, Burn, Bissouma (Jahanbakhsh 89), Gross, Trossard, Mac Allister (Alzate 69), Lallana, Maupay (Welbeck 79).

Subs not used: Steele, Moder, Izquierdo, Tau, Propper, Zeqiri.

LEICESTER: Schmeichel, Amartey, Fofana, Soyuncu, Castagne, Ndidi, Pereira, Tavares (Albrighton 72), Tielemans, Iheanacho (Choudhury 89), Vardy

Subs not used: Ward, Mendy, Fuchs, Thomas, Leshabela, Daley-Campbell, Flynn.

Referee: Michael Oliver.