Steve Bruce hunting Newcastle leak after confirming row with Matt Ritchie

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce on the touchline during the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: Stu Forster/PA Wire. 

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 10:45

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is trying to plug the St James’ Park leak after confirming he had a training ground row with midfielder Matt Ritchie.

A newspaper report this week claimed that the pair had clashed in the wake of Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Wolves and the 60-year-old has revealed that there was a heated exchange, but that the matter is now resolved.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's crucial trip to West Brom, Bruce said: "Look, there's no denying that I've had a row with Matt Ritchie, but let me tell you that happens up and down training grounds every other week.

"You're dealing with 25 men, emotions run high, fiercely competitive - these things happen unfortunately, and unfortunately for us with Newcastle, of course it gets blown to all sort of proportions.

"Matty apologised. As far as we're concerned and me personally, it's over."

Bruce was also asked how word that goalkeeper Karl Darlow was set to be dropped had emerged before last week’s game. It had been alleged that Bruce himself had revealed the information.

Bruce added: "I will have to say the story about Darlow that I'd go to a newspaper with an exclusive I find totally disgusting. If I thought I'd do that I'd resign tomorrow.

"It's certainly not true, it's unfair on Karl and arguably over the last 18 months that has been the most difficult decision to make.

"Yes it is true I had a row or argument with a player, the rest of it is total nonsense. We have to draw a line under it and move on."

Bruce said the club are trying to track down the source of leaks making backpage headlines.

"There is a source feeding stuff. It is the most disappointing thing. We are looking into it to find the culprit. At other clubs it does not happen."

Asked if he thought the leaks are coming from within the club, Bruce added:

"It has to be. That is the biggest disappointment that it, unfortunately, happens too often. We will try to look to see who it is."

