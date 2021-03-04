James McCarthy the latest injury concern for Ireland qualifiers

James McCarthy has given Stephen Kenny another injury headache for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers by suffering a recurrence of a groin injury.

The Crystal Palace midfielder limped out of last night's Premier League scoreless draw against Manchester United, with Eagles boss Roy Hodgson confirming the latest injury blow for the Glaswegian.

“James felt the groin again and that is a major concern,” he said. “It will be a major blow if he can't play in the next couple of games.”

McCarthy will need to swiftly overcome this setback to have any chance of featuring for Ireland against Serbia on March 24. Ireland have a second World Cup qualifier at home to Luxembourg three days later before a friendly against Qatar completes the international window.

The 30-year-old made his first appearance for Ireland in almost four years when Kenny started him in his first game at the helm against Bulgaria in September.

The death of his father Willie understandably kept the player out of the last international window in November.

Kenny has already lost injury victims John Egan (broken toe) and James McClean (foot) while Callum O’Dowda remains a doubt despite returning from a hamstring tear to train with Bristol City.

The Ireland manager is due to unveil his squad for the triple-header on March 18.