Instagram to take no action over Shane Duffy abuse

Sky Sports reports that the internet company, which is owned by Facebook, believes the abuse was an "isolated incident"
Celtic’s  Shane Duffy 

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 11:29

Instagram will not take action against the user who sent Ireland international Shane Duffy abusive, sectarian messages which mocked his father's death.

Sky Sports reports that the internet company, which is owned by Facebook, believes the abuse was an "isolated incident".

Celtic player Duffy shared a screenshot of the messages last month, which featured sectarian insults and expletives, and mocked the death of his father last year.

In sharing the messages, the 29-year-old, who is on loan at Celtic from Brighton, remarked: "There's abuse which is fine but surely there's a limit".

Instagram vowed to investigate the abuse but Sky now reports that because the user subsequently deleted the messages and apologised, no further action is to be taken.

The social network has said it will impose stricter penalties on users, including the removal of accounts, to prevent abusive messages following a spate of racist abuse towards footballers.

The UK government has also said it will change the law to make social media companies more accountable for malicious content.

 

