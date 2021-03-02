Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish out of Sheffield United clash

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish out of Sheffield United clash

Jack Grealish has missed Aston Villa’s last two matches (Naomi Baker/PA).

Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 10:35
Phil Medlicott

Aston Villa will again be without skipper Jack Grealish when they face Sheffield United on Wednesday, boss Dean Smith has revealed.

Grealish has not been involved in the last two games due to a lower leg injury, a 2-1 home loss to Leicester and Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Leeds.

Asked about the England international at his press conference ahead of the trip to Bramall Lane, Smith said: “He won’t be ready for the game tomorrow, he’s not travelling with us.

“We’ll decide whether we can get him on the training ground later in the week. He’s working with the doctor and the rehab staff every day.

“It’s frustrating because he’s a top player and we’d be a better team having him in it. But it’s one of those things – players get injured. It’s how you cope without those top players.

“He just feels it on one movement, so once that’s free he can go and train. We’re looking at whether we can get him on the training pitch by the end of this week.”

Smith added: “There was a lot of noise outside that we were a one-man team and couldn’t win without Jack. But we firmly believed in the squad of players we’ve got. But we also know we’re a better team with Jack in it because of the top-class player he is.

“It’s always disappointing when he’s not in the team because of what he gives us, but we know we’re more than capable of winning games without him.”

