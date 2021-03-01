FAI 'delighted' as joint-bid for 2030 World Cup gets government support

The FAI has announced it is progressing a joint-bid to host the 2030 Fifa World Cup with the football associations of Northern Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales after receiving government backing.

A joint statement from the five associations welcomed the news that the UK government has committed to support the prospective bid, with the Irish Government also supporting the feasibility study into the possibility of bringing the tournament to these shores.

“The football associations and government partners of the UK and Ireland are delighted that the UK government has committed to support a prospective five-association bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup,” read the statement from the FAI, IFA, English FA, Scottish FA, and the FA of Wales.

“We will continue to undertake feasibility work to assess the viability of a bid before Fifa formally open the process in 2022.

“Staging a Fifa World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations.

“If a decision is made to bid for the event, we look forward to presenting our hosting proposals to FIFA and the wider global football community.”

An Irish Government spokesperson added: “The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media will continue to undertake feasibility work, together with its partners, to assess the viability of a bid and we look forward to further extensive engagement and collaboration as we seek to refine our hosting proposals in the coming months.”

British prime minister Boris Johnson said it's the “right time” to “bring football home”.

In an interview with The Sun, he said: “We are very, very keen to bring football home in 2030. I do think it’s the right place.

“It’s the home of football, it’s the right time. It will be an absolutely wonderful thing for the country.”

The English Football Association said on Twitter that it welcomed “the Government’s pledge of £2.8million towards a potential bid” for the 2030 World Cup.

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar next year, while the 2026 tournament is to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Dublin, London, and Glasgow are among the 12 host cities due to host the delayed 2020 European Championship, which is scheduled to take place this summer.