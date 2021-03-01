Back surgery rules Jack Byrne out of World Cup qualifiers

Byrne will also miss the rest of the campaign with his Cyprus club APOEL
Back surgery rules Jack Byrne out of World Cup qualifiers

APOEL's Jack Byrne

Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 10:05

Jack Byrne is the latest Republic of Ireland international to be ruled out of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Serbia and Luxembourg.

The former Shamrock Rovers star will also miss the rest of the campaign with his Cyprus club APOEL.

The club reported today that Byrne is set to undergo surgery on a back problem.

"Jack Byrne will undergo surgery in the afternoon to deal with a disc problem, the estimated recovery time is determined at three months."

James McClean,  Callum O’Dowda and John Egan have already been ruled out of this month's qualifiers.

While there were injury worries this weekend around goalkeepers Darren Randolph and Caoimhin Kelleher.

