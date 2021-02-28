Robbie Keane appears in dugout for Shamrock Rovers - but no deal done yet

Robbie Keane returned to frontline football on Sunday by joining the coaching staff at Shamrock Rovers today but hasn’t agreed a formal role at the SSE Airtricity League champions.

Ireland’s record goalscorer has been off the managerial circuit since last June when Middlesbrough sacked Jonathan Woodgate. Keane had been working as assistant to his former Leeds United and Tottenham teammate for less than a season.

It was the second blow in the space of three months for the 40-year-old, who was informed indirectly that Stephen Kenny had no place for him on his backroom team.

Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware when appointing Keane as one of his Ireland assistants in late 2018 that his sidekick’s contract ran longer than his one-campaign deal, extending into the period when Kenny would take over.

Robbie Keane issues instructions during the game. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kenny insisted in April that the short turnaround in the managerial handover didn’t afford him time to tell Keane personally of his axing, leaving then deputy chief executive Niall to break the bad news to his former strike partner. Keane is livid at the handling of the situation.

New FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill admitted on Friday that the association still hadn’t found an alternative role for Ireland’s highest caps holder and he continued to be paid what is understood to be a weekly wage of €5,000 by the debt-burdened organisation.

It is believed that Keane has been working voluntarily at Rovers in an unofficial capacity over the past couple of weeks and was in the dug-out for today’s friendly against Cork City, as was the case for last week’s workout with Athlone Town.

Keane speaks with Cork City manager Colin Helay and coach John Cotter, right, before the game. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Dubliner, like Rovers boss Stephen Bradley, hails from Fettercairn in Tallaght, located within the vicinity of the club’s stadium.

Keane’s friendship with the club’s director of football, Stephen McPhail, stretches back to their early teens when they emerged through the same age-group at schoolboy level. The pair were team-mates when Ireland won the U18 European Championships in Cyprus, subsequently sharing a dressing-room at senior international level and Leeds United.

Rovers begin the defence of their title against St Patrick’s Athletic on March 19, a week after the President’s Cup final with Dundalk.

Keane has said he will take his time before deciding on his next venture but it remains to be seen if he opts to devote his energies to the domestic game.

Rovers defeated City 2-1 in the friendly. Although Rory Gaffney gave the Hoops an early lead on three minutes, the First Division side battled gamely and deservedly equalised on 13 minutes. Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh produced the opening by teeing up Cian Murphy to fire home but Sean Hoare grabbed the winner for the hosts with a minute remaining.