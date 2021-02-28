James McClean set to miss Serbia qualifier 

James McClean looks set to miss Ireland’s World Cup qualification opener in Serbia, with Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill ruling his winger out for “four to six weeks”.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is already without injured pair John Egan and Callum O’Dowda for the Belgrade showdown on March 24 and McClean is currently wearing a protective boot.

"McClean had an injection on a foot injury so the time frame for him is four to six weeks,” said Stoke boss O’Neill, ruling the 31-year-old out of yesterday’s Championship defeat at Brentford.

The flanker also missed the midweek trip to Barnsley after pulling out of training on Tuesday. An Instagram post by his wife Erin, showing her husband donning the air boot, underlined the extent of the damage.

He will have to make an earlier than expected recovery to have any chance of being available for the international window, which includes a World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on March 27 and friendly with Oman three days later, both at Aviva Stadium.

McClean is a firm favourite of Kenny, having played for the Ireland boss during his early days at Derry City.

He was drafted in to start the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in Slovakia when Aaron Connolly was ruled out a close contact of a Covid-19 case which eventually proved to be a false positive. McClean himself tested positive for the virus during the November international gathering, ruling him out of the last game, the scoreless draw against Bulgaria in Dublin.

The ex-Sunderland and West Brom player has been in the news lately amid death threats he received from online trolls. His club, the FAI and players union have condemned the abuse and pledged their support to the player and his family.

"I don't think I was ever truly in danger but they are still death threats,” McClean told Sky Sports.

“Erin is a bag of nerves because she worries a lot more than I do. With three young kids it's not something she should have to put up with.

"I've been guilty myself because I am quite thick-skinned, and I do consider myself very resilient. A lot of things go over my head because it's common, but that's wrong. This isn't a cry for sympathy, it's a call for anti-Irish abuse to stop.”