Referee Lee Mason and VAR criticised after twice changing decision on disallowed Brighton goal

Referee Lee Mason and VAR criticised after twice changing decision on disallowed Brighton goal

Referee Lee Mason was criticised for his decision to eventually disallow Brighton’s goal (Clive Mason/PA)

Sat, 27 Feb, 2021 - 16:01
PA

Referee Lee Mason’s officiating was labelled an “embarrassment” after he disallowed a Brighton goal against West Brom having already decided to award it.

Brighton thought they had levelled at the Hawthorns under huge controversy when Lewis Dunk curled in a quick free-kick.

Referee Mason blew his whistle – before quickly blowing again – but in between Dunk had shot and scored.

Brighton’s players surrounded Mason to complain and the referee eventually gave the goal – only to finally reverse his decision after a chaotic few minutes and pull the game back for the Seagulls to retake their initial free-kick.

The Premier League explained the decision in a statement on Twitter, saying: “Lewis Dunk takes a quick free-kick and bends the ball into the net but after consulting the VAR, referee Lee Mason has overturned the goal because the whistle had been blown a second time before the ball had crossed the line.”

But the decision-making process, which took a number of minutes to be concluded, was heavily criticised.

Former England star Alex Scott said on the BBC’s Football Focus: “The whole situation and how that was dealt with was an embarrassment.

“One minute it was given then it wasn’t and then it went to VAR – you need someone to take control and explain and then it stops everything that we’ve just seen happen from happening.”

Gary Lineker was equally scathing on Twitter, saying: “This is a first even with the levels this season’s bonkersness. Lee Mason has disallowed a goal, then given a goal, then disallowed a goal. Best, confused of Leicester.

“The reason it was disallowed was because the ref blew his whistle for a 2nd time just before it crossed the line, which stops play. Never seen that happen before but highlights the nonsensity of a law that stops the side who’ve been fouled gaining an advantage.”

More in this section

Ryan Giggs File Photo Ryan Giggs has bail extended following arrest on suspicion of assault
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Parc des Princes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel: Defeat to Man United left me in ‘dark place’
Jurgen Klopp File Photo Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool don’t need rebuild but top four a big ask
west brommasonpa-sourceplace: uk
Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League - Etihad Stadium

Man City overcome sub-par showing to beat West Ham for 20th win in a row

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up