FAI CEO Jonathan Hill on ‘Videogate’: ‘I’m upset this is still a thing, we should all move on’

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill has expressed his satisfaction with the way the so-called ‘Videogate’ controversy was handled by the association late last year but expressed some frustration with how the incident continues to garner attention.

The Englishman has revealed that he saw the video in question and was “not offended in any way”.

He also stressed that he will not be suggesting that future motivational exercises be avoided. Nor will he interject in any way with the running of the senior team.

A British newspaper reported last November that a motivational video shown by Stephen Kenny to his Republic of Ireland squad prior to the friendly against England in Wembley had shocked some players with its political, and even anti-English, bent.

The FAI’s response, that they were looking into it as “a matter of urgency”, only fanned the flames before an internal investigation found that the senior manager had no case to answer. The then interim CEO Gary Owen described it as a non-story.

Kenny said subsequently that there were “people behind the scenes who want to cause problems for the team” but Hill claimed that the FAI, in looking to establish what happened, found no evidence of this. Nor could they identify the source of the complaint.

This was Hill’s first time in front of the media since taking up the FAI’s top post four months ago, so this issue was always going to arise, but the sheer volume of questions relating to it clearly began to rankle across an hour-long Zoom session with the daily papers.

“I’m upset that this is still a thing, we should all move on,” he said, calmly, at one point.

On the wall behind him in his London base was a picture of Pele and Muhammad Ali embracing, the former having signed it with a personalised message of ‘good luck’, and Hill joked that the legend must have known he would get the FAI job at the time.

What he learned yesterday, if he didn’t know it already, is that the past casts a long shadow in Irish football and the news last month that Damian Duff had quit his post as Kenny’s assistant meant that the pre-Wembley controversy was hardly ancient history.

Duff has not explained his exact reasoning and Hill was similarly vague.

“Damien explained some of the frustrations historically that he had with the association, and some of the frustrations that he has with the association during the time that he was in the job, but that is exactly the type of conversation I might have with any other member of staff.

“Everything he said was understandable, very valid and useful for me to hear,” Hill explained. “So unfortunately, I don’t think it was one single issue for Damien and I don’t think he took the decision lightly.”

Duff’s departure did at least recede further into the background later yesterday when the FAI confirmed the appointment of Chelsea first-team coach Anthony Barry as his replacement on Kenny’s staff, and ahead of next month’s opening World Cup qualifiers.

Barry spent 13 years playing in England’s lower divisions. Still just 34, he coached with Accrington Stanley and Wigan Athletic before moving to Chelsea under Frank Lampard. He has continued in the job since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel and will link up with Ireland for international windows.

As for Robbie Keane, who is still drawing down a salary from the FAI but with no actual role, Hill said he had yet to meet the country’s record goal scorer and, as for wider legacy issues, he has read only snippets and newspaper excerpts of the ‘Champagne Football’ book.

He won’t need telling that the association is in a dire financial state after the John Delaney era. Among the millstones around the FAI’s neck is the disastrous Sports Direct deal which will cost €100,000 a month in loan repayments until 2025.

“It was a misguided approach,” he said.

Airtricity will now sponsor both the men’s and women’s national leagues, and Bank of Ireland have been added to the list of backers, but finding a successor to Three as shirt sponsors remains a challenge during a pandemic and given the toxicity of the brand.

“No brand is irreparable in relation to going through a difficult phase, but you do have to think very carefully about how you rebuild trust and confidence in an organisation. And, in doing that, you will begin to repair some of those issues in terms of the brand.

“I’ve been asked the question whether or not I will rebrand the FAI, or should it have a different name, but, no, it shouldn’t because it’s the Football Association of Ireland and we should we doing what it says on the tin in relation to our core goal.”

Welcoming fans back to the Aviva Stadium and to League of Ireland grounds would be a huge boost in doing that and Hill pointed to the second half of the year as a realistic point at which anything up to 10,000 supporters could possibly converge on Lansdowne Road.

There is also the small matter of several Euro 2020 games due on in Dublin come June. Uefa will decide in April how to proceed with an event originally due to span 12 venues but maintaining host status will depend on whether some supporters can be accommodated.

“Uefa wants to see fans in all 12 of the stadia and all 12 of the cities, and we are planning on the basis that we will have fans in the Aviva Stadium,” said Hill. “That is the current situation and that is the plan.”

The Euros will come and go. A more pressing concern is what next for the SSE Airtricity League and Hill, who was at IMG when the company helped spawn the Scottish Premier League and Dutch Eredivisie, is “ruling nothing in and nothing out” going forward.

That includes prospective talks with Kieran Lucid who has proposed an all-island league. Hill hailed the “significant potential” of the domestic product, the need for a collective approach going ahead and the challenges posed by Brexit and the movement of players.

All this and we haven’t even mentioned Covid. Hill will finally make the move to Dublin in the coming weeks.

His in-tray is already overflowing.