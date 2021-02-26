Chelsea coach Anthony Barry replaces Damien Duff in Stephen Kenny's Ireland setup

Damien Duff's replacement as Stephen Kenny's assistant coach is Anthony Barry of Chelsea, the FAI has confirmed.

The Blues first-team coach will join Kenny's coaching staff ahead of the start of the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in March.

He will be double-jobbing, remaining in his role at Chelsea and linking up with the Ireland squad in the international windows.

"I'm delighted to join the Republic of Ireland coaching staff ahead of the start of the FIFA 2022 World Cup campaign," said Barry.

"The opportunity to work in international football is something I'm thoroughly looking forward to and I'm looking forward to working with manager Stephen Kenny, his staff and the squad. I'd also like to thank Chelsea for helping facilitate this opportunity."

Barry began his coaching career at Accrington Stanley before moving to Wigan under Paul Cook.

He switched to Chelsea under Frank Lampard at the start of the 2020/21 season and has remained at the club under Thomas Tuchel.

"I'd like to welcome Anthony to the Republic of Ireland team, he is an innovative coach with an energetic style and is someone I have been aware of for a few years now," said Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

"The skillset Anthony brings will complement the existing coaching team and I look forward to him joining up in March ahead of the World Cup qualifiers."

"I am really pleased that we have confirmed Anthony in this key role as Stephen continues his preparation for the start of the World Cup qualification process and what is a hugely exciting year ahead for the senior men’s team," said FAI Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Hill.

"I would like to welcome Anthony to the FAI and wish him all the very best in his new role with us.” Anthony enjoyed a lengthy career as a midfielder in the Football League which saw him make over 270 appearances in a 13-year spell.