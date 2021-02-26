'I found it unprofessional and the mentality in the dressing room very different from what I was used to'

Liam Bossin has described the culture at Cork City as ‘unprofessional’ following his stint with the Leesiders last season
Former Cork City goalkeeper Liam Bossin

Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 12:10
Colm O’Connor

Former Republic of Ireland U21 goalkeeper Liam Bossin has described the culture at Cork City as ‘unprofessional’ following his stint with the Leesiders last season.

The Belgian native, who came through the ranks with Anderlecht, was signed at the beginning of the campaign and played in the first four Premier Division games but suffered a concussion in the 1-0 win over Finn Harps. A subsequent injury meant that he saw limited gametime for the Leesiders who were relegated from the Premier Division.

Bossin (24) is currently playing his football with Dutch second division outfit Dordrecht having joined them last month.

He told the Irish Sun: “I will take my time in Cork more like a ‘good life experience’ more than a football experience. It’s a shame it didn’t work out the way I wanted at all. I was very excited when I signed for Cork City last January as I had heard loads of good things about the club. But the first day I arrived at Bishopstown I knew it wouldn’t be like I expected.

“I found it unprofessional and the mentality in the dressing room very different from what I was used to in Belgium or England, especially from the younger players.

“We could lose 3-0 and play a very poor game and they will laugh out loud in the coach on the way back to Cork.” He added: “The standard in the training was also very bad and it didn’t really bother anybody. I wasn’t really happy in Cork and you could see that by my performances at the end of the season. Don’t get me wrong they were all good lads and the staff too and I wish them to get back where Cork City belongs,” he told The Irish Sun.

Meanwhile, the Leesiders have announced the signing of Jack Walsh from Avondale United.

“I am delighted to sign for such a great club. I’m really looking forward to working with Colin (Healy) and the team and to doing my part to try and help the team back to where it should be," Walsh said.

