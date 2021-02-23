Giroud again shows his value as Chelsea take giant step to last eight

Atletico Madrid 0 Chelsea 1

Olivier Giroud showed once again he has the magic touch in this competition by scoring a spectacular — and controversial — overhead goal to give Chelsea one foot in the quarter-finals.

Giroud had scored all four goals in Chelsea’s 4-0 win at Seville in the group stages before Christmas, and his strike here in the first leg against Atletico Madrid gave the Blues their first win in the knockout stages of this competition since 2014.

His 68th-minute goal was not without controversy, initially being disallowed for offside. But after the intervention of VAR, referee Felix Brych and the off-field for three minutes before deciding that Atletico defender Mario Hermoso before dropping for the French striker to hook a super overhead shot past Jan Oblak.

Giroud and his team-mates celebrated belatedly as well they might. Although Diego Simeone’s side had to give up home advantage to play in Bucharest rather than Madrid because of Covid restrictions, Atletico are leaders of La Liga and one of the most experienced sides in the Champions League, having reached the final twice in recent seasons.

But Thomas Tuchel knows this tie is far from finished against Simeone’s team, who won at Anfield shortly to knock Liverpool out before lockdown last March.

As expected it was a tight and cagey game with defences on top and little given away in terms of clear cut chances. Giroud’s strike was his first and only sniff of goal, as he was replaced soon afterwards as Tuchel tried to shut up shot.

Tuchel’s substitution of Callum Hudson-Odoi during Chelsea’s draw against Southampton at the weekend had caused controversy, as the winger had only been on the pitch 30 minutes as a substitute himself. The coach insisted it had all been smoothed over at a team meeting earlier this week, and indeed Hudson-Odoi returned to the starting line-up in his newly-favoured position as right wing-back, tucked in behind Mason Mount on the right of a front three.

Unfortunately a first-minute booking for Mount means he will miss the return on March 17, and Jorginho will also be ineligible after being booked in the second half.

Mount’s absence will be felt keenest, as he was again Chelsea’s best player, giving them the creativity they lack when Tuchel chooses to partner Mateo Kovacic with Jorginho and as a double pivot in midfield.

Such a shape works well to keep dangerous counter-attacking sides like Atletico at bay, but leaves Chelsea short of invention and their attacking opportunities were limited. And when Mount or others created chances, Chelsea’s forwards struggled to convert them, with Timo Werner having another miserable night in front of goal.

The German failed to make the most of good work by Mount in the early stages of each half, and also shot wastefully at Oblak twice from tight angles when he might have been better off passing to unmarked team-mates.

But while Chelsea had few clear chances, so did Atletico. Luis Suarez was effectively on his own up front, and the former Liverpool and Barcelona made a nuisance of himself all evening, displaying his full range of dark arts to try to get opponents booked or provoke them into retaliation.

Suarez set up the Spanish side’s best chance of the opening period but Thomas Lemar could not convert his low cross at the far post. Antonio Rudiger also made a good clearance from another Suarez cross, and Joao Felix hooked an overhead shot over the bar shortly before Giroud tried a similar effort at the opposite end — and found the net.

There were few chances after the goal, with both managers making a rash of substitutions in an effort to alter the course of the game, and this time there was no controversy with the changes of Tuchel, who has overseen six wins in eight games.

And with an all-important away goal and home advantage to come when these sides meet again at Stamford Bridge in three weeks time, Chelsea must be favourites to progress to the quarter-finals for the first time in eight years.

Atletico Madrid (4-5-1): Oblak 6; Llorente 6, Savic 6, Felipe 6, Hermoso 6 (Vitolo 84); Correa 6 (Dembele 82), Koke 7, Saul Nigez 7 (Torreira 82), Felix 6 (Lodi 82) Lemar 6; Suarez 6.

Chelsea (3-4-3): Mendy 6; Azpilicueta 6 , Christensen 7, Rudiger 7; Hudson-Odoi 7 (James 80) , Jorginho 6, Kovacic 6 (Kante 73) , Alonso 6 ; Mount 8 (Ziyech 73) , Giroud 7 (Havertz 86), Werner 5 (Pulisic 86)

Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)