Wembley could be full for rearranged Euro 2020 games

England will hope to play the Czech Republic in front of a full house at Wembley this summer after the British Government set out its road map for the easing of lockdown restrictions in the UK.

Fans could be allowed back into sporting events in limited numbers from May 17 with all restrictions lifted by June 21 – a day before Gareth Southgate’s team are due to play at Wembley in the rearranged Euro 2020 finals.

The semi-finals and the final of tournament are also due to be played at the national stadium on July 6, 7 and 11, while Wimbledon gets under way on June 28.

Wembley will host the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Sports venues will be able to open their doors once the nation reaches step three of the recovery plan, no earlier than May 17 – a week before the Premier League season concludes but two days after the FA Cup final.

At that point, larger outdoor seated venues will be given a “special provision” to allow in up to 10,000 people.

For smaller outdoor venues, or those without seating, this would be capped at 4,000 people or 50% of capacity, whichever is lower. For indoor venues the cap will be 1,000 people or 50% capacity, whichever is lower.

The remainder of the EFL regular season, with the exception of any pilot events, will remain behind closed doors but the league indicated its hope that both the Carabao Cup final on April 25 and the final round of regular season matches on May 8 and 9 could form part of the pilot programme.

In a statement, the EFL said it hoped “as many fans as possible” could attend the divisional play-off finals at the end of May.

Other sporting bodies in England also welcomed the news.

Meanwhile, chief executive of Rugby League World Cup 2021, which is scheduled to take place in England in October and November, said: “We are greatly encouraged by the road map for the return of spectators to sports stadia.

The Rugby League World Cup trophy is due to be contested in England later this year (Lynne Cameron/PA)

“We have remained positive and optimistic that fans would be able to attend the tournament.”

That tournament includes Ireland, who are due to play Jamaica and New Zealand in Leeds either side of a clash with Lebanon in Leigh.