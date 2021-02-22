Was Thomas Tuchel right or did he make a rod for his back by subbing the sub?

Yes: This was a smart, thinly-coded warning

By Gerry Cox

Ask footballers what they think of subbing a sub, and they purse their lips, furrow their brows and talk about ‘the ultimate humiliation’, as if the player in question is being manacled in the town-square stocks while members of the public pelt him with rotten vegetables.

Ask a manager the same question and more often than not they will give that little sigh that precedes: “Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do,” or words to that effect.

Of course it is strange when a substitute is himself given the hook, unless he is injured. It doesn’t happen often, but Thomas Tuchel’s decision to replace Callum Hudson-Odoi 15 minutes from the end of Chelsea’s 1-1 draw at Southampton on Saturday, having sent him on as a half-time substitute for Tammy Abraham, drew plenty of comment over the weekend.

The fallout followed on, and both Tuchel and Chelsea’s captain Cesar Azpilicueta were asked about it during Monday’s media conferences ahead of their visit to Bucharest to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie.

Tuchel said on Saturday his reasons were partly tactical and also questioned the player’s attitude. On Monday, he spoke about Hudson-Odoi’s positive reaction when it was discussed at a meeting of players and staff ahead of training the following day. “We decided to speak to Callum in front of the whole group, about my reasons for doing it, whether it the right decision, etc. We spoke in front of the group so as not to make it bigger than it is, because for us it is not a big thing.

“Sometimes you reflect ‘should I have done it?’ because the media, outsiders, the family, whatever make it bigger than it is meant to be. The only reaction we got was the one we wanted, which is that Callum went back to a his normal mood, a good mood, a smile and very good training on Sunday and Monday.

“That’s it. I said after the game it was a decision for that day, a lesson to learn for him and for me also, and we move on, it’s forgotten.”

There are two key points here. Firstly, Tuchel was obviously looking for a reaction from Hudson-Odoi. Job done, by the sound of it.

Which brings us on to the second point. If Tuchel wants to make a point to the whole squad, to demonstrate that no-one is assured of a place and that everyone must put in 100% effort all the time, it is easier to make an example of a young academy product than one of the club’s expensive, experienced but misfiring big names — and there are a few at Chelsea at the moment.

Imagine if Hakim Ziyech or Timo Werner had lasted just 30 minutes before being hooked?

The implications would have been bigger, tough questions would be asked, not least by those who have spent many millions acquiring each player. In the case of Ziyech, who turns 28 next month and has struggled for game-time despite being wanted by Europe’s top clubs before being signed last year, such a humiliation might well have made an already tense situation worse.

Ditto Werner.

Tuchel is intelligent, successful, and unafraid to speak his mind, not unlike Jose Mourinho, one of the few top managers to ‘sub a sub’ more than once, with Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, and Marouane Fellaini among the victims.

Tuchel’s driven persona has brought him into conflict with players and executives at previous clubs, and he is only too aware of the need to manage upwards as well as downwards, as they say in business-speak.

So it was a smart piece of man-management to send out a thinly-coded warning: “I’m boss around here, do as I say or on your way” to a junior player rather than a high-profile, high-maintenance star.

And having the discussion about it in front of the whole squad means everyone should get the message now — no excuses!

No: This was 'pure degradation'

By Larry Ryan

We can take it that life on a professional subs bench differs in some of the minor details to the Sunday leagues.

An adequate supply of apparel, for starters, means there is unlikely to be the same jostling among the backup cast for the one or two padded coats.

There is not the potential for the second greatest ignominy a sub can suffer — being asked to hand over his shinpads to a starter who’d forgotten theirs. And in the pro game, the shortest straw is unlikely to be pulled — being selected to drive a stricken player to hospital during the match.

But much of the same psychology is, no doubt, in play, including efforts to unravel the man in possession of the number nine by warming up unsolicited after 15 minutes.

Peter Crouch, a man not unfamiliar with the customs of the bench, has delivered many seminars on this subculture: “There is an accepted protocol. You can’t sit there slagging off the player in your position.”

A much more subtle approach was employed on Sunday mornings — usually involving the gaffer being alerted to the shortcomings of the players on the field via the delivery of faux encouragement. “Head up, George, next time”, or “Come on Ed, you’re better than that”.

You can be almost certain that’s what Olivier Giroud was up to when his former gaffer Frank Lampard recently highlighted his vocal involvement on matchdays.

“Because of the lack of crowds, I can hear the substitutes behind me and Oli is constantly praising Tammy when he holds the ball up or does some good centre-forward play...”

Gushing acclaim when your direct rival manages to pull off the simplest of tasks is textbook reverse psychology benchwork.

No doubt they are experts in all the tricks at the Bridge — with a squad that deep and even in quality, your work behind the gaffer’s back needs to come from the top drawer.

Which means these guys will be more tuned in than anybody to the gross betrayal involved in subbing the sub.

Crouchy calls it “pure degradation”: “You pray that you’ll never suffer the ultimate ignominy: Being subbed on and then performing so abjectly that you get subbed off again.”

I recall the traipse of shame like yesterday. On through injury after 20 minutes in Navan, despite the misgivings of a gaffer who would step out the pitch before kick-off to confirm his suspicions that it was too big for a lighthouse up top. Off by 70, having vindicated all his measurements.

Nearly two decades ago, but do you ever adequately recover? Your comrades on the line certainly never forget, or let you forget.

That’s what Thomas Tuchel has condemned Callum Hudson-Odoi to now — eternal life as a fixture on internet lists. He joins Kean by Big Dunc, Eboue by Wenger, Quinny by George Graham, too many to count by Mourinho.

It would probably be easier to shrug off if it had been Mourinho. You could put it down to some kind of distraction stunt that probably said more about the gaffer than you.

But young Callum and his benchmates won’t forget easily, which could work either way for Tuchel, with results obviously shaping the narrative.

If all goes well, it will be celebrated as his first great act of genius, his early marker, like Klopp taking the Reds to the Kop to celebrate a draw with West Brom.

But it’s a risky one, with a media on high alert for signs that darling Lamps was jettisoned for naught.

And when it comes to the men behind you who you’ll one day be turning to in despair to dig you out of a crisis, do you really want to let them know early doors that you don’t understand their world at all?