'I believe that we have a special group of players' - Vera Pauw signs two-year extension as Ireland boss

Vera Pauw has signed a two-year contract extension to remain as Republic of Ireland Women’s manager, the FAI has confirmed. Pauw will now lead the senior side in the qualification campaign for the 2023 World Cup.

“I’m excited to continue in my role with the Republic of Ireland team and with the FAI. We made huge strides in our last campaign and there is no reason why we cannot build on that with the core of players that we currently have and more young players coming through,” said Pauw.

“Since first coming into the role, I have enjoyed tremendous support from everyone at the FAI to help the growth of the game. And the guidance of High Performance Director Ruud Dokter has been central to that.

“The support network of the staff has also been hugely influential in everything we have achieved so far. Both Eileen Gleeson and Jan Willem van Ede have been so important in helping us prepare for every training session, every game and everything we do in creating the best possible environment for the players.

"It is the same with our backroom staff, from medical, performance analysis, operations, through to media, we work together as a team to help the team. I cannot speak highly enough of their commitment and passion for helping us to improve every day.

“Also, the support of the Irish fans has been extremely heart-warming. We got to see how they can have a positive impact the team when we had such a large crowd in Tallaght Stadium for our games against Montenegro and Greece. Hopefully, when the world becomes a safer place and the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic is not as great, we can welcome our fans back.

“Now it is about preparing for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers. I believe that we have a special group of players with a desire to become the first Ireland women’s senior team to qualify for a major tournament and I’m looking forward to being part of that.”

Under Pauw, Ireland narrowly missed out on a play-off spot for the 2022 UEFA Women’s European Championships and saw record crowds at home games in Tallaght Stadium.

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill welcomed the extended deal: “I am delighted to have agreed this contract extension with Vera as we all look forward with huge excitement and optimism for the upcoming World Cup qualification bid. This is a significant step in the development not just of our national team but for women’s football in Ireland overall.

"I said when I took on the role of CEO that the growth of women’s football is hugely important to me and to the Association. I have no doubt that Vera and her players will continue to inspire the next generation of Irish women and girls from now and throughout the campaign to get us to Australia/New Zealand in 2023.”

The Qualifying Draw for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place on April 30th with the games set to kick off in September.