St Pat's overcome Cork City as clubs get back in action

With government clearance, several League of Ireland teams began their pre-season schedule by playing friendly matches today.

Controversy surrounded the decision by health authorities to favour football over GAA in the return to play timetable in the pandemic but there have been no Covid-19 cases since teams started training earlier this month.

Today marked the green light for friendlies, provided the games were contested between the 20 league clubs. Strict health protocols were in force and no spectators were permitted to attend.

Cork City welcomed St Patrick’s Athletic to Blarney for their opening workout, with the Premier Division club prevailing 2-1.

Former City striker Ronan Coughlan put the visitors ahead after only five minutes, firing past Colin Healy’s new goalkeeper Paul Hunt.

Ronan Murray, currently trying to earn a contract from Saints boss Stephen O’Donnell, added the second from the penalty spot after Lee Desmond’s goalbound shot was handled on the line.

Ronan Hurley’s neat finish from Cory Galvin’s threaded pass halved the deficit with 22 minutes left but City were unable to force an equaliser.

“We got beaten but there were some very good performances,” said Healy afterwards.

City face Shamrock Rovers next Sunday, intensifying their build-up to the opening First Division fixture on March 26, the local derby against Cobh Ramblers.

Elsewhere on Sunday, John Caulfield’s Galway United got off to a winning start by beating top-flight outfit Finn Harps 1-0. Francely Lombato, part of a completely new starting XI for the second half, grabbed the solitary goal five minutes from full-time by pouncing on a defensive mix-up.

The Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shelbourne ended in a 2-0 triumph for the Gypsies. Thomas Oluwa, recently headhunted from Shamrock Rovers, smashed Keith Long’s Bohs ahead before another close-season capture, Liam Burt, completed the victory.

The two newly-promoted sides had contrasting results. While Drogheda United edged Wexford 1-0, Longford Town fell to a 2-1 defeat at UCD.

Shamrock Rovers had two games arranged, recording wins over Bray Wanderers (3-2) and Athlone Town (2-0).

Hoops manager Stephen Bradley is expected to allow a number of players to leave before Thursday’s transfer deadline after the club’s reserve team were denied a place in the First Division.

As new entrants Treaty United have only been allowed to recruit players since Saturday’s confirmation of a First Division place by the FAI, the final day for transfer business has been extended from Monday.

Waterford have added Swansea City’s defender Cameron Evans on loan. On the back of snaring Adam O’Reilly ahead of Cork City from Preston North End, the addition of another loan player with first-team experience is a major boost for Blues boss Kevin Sheedy.