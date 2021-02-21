Without their captain and talisman Jack Grealish, Aston Villa lack cutting edge

One man doesn’t make a team but without Jack Grealish, Aston Villa didn’t look like one.

Dean Smith’s side looked lost without their captain and talisman, who was out with a suspected shin injury sustained in training on Friday.

With Grealish – replaced by Anwar El Ghazi – sitting in the stands wearing a red puffa jacket, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes took the chance to shine in front of watching England coach Gareth Southgate as Leicester City tore into Villa from the start.

In-form Maddison opened the scoring before Harvey Barnes doubled Leicester’s lead.

Bertrand Traoré pulled one back just after half-time, but without Grealish, Villa struggled to create chances.

“Jack is going to be a loss because he’s an exceptional player but we still had a good enough team to beat Leicester,” said Smith. “Unfortunately they were better than us in the first half. Our big players didn’t turn up, whereas theirs did. I don’t put this loss down to Jack not being in the team, but he would enhance any side.”

There were rumours beforehand that Grealish was going to be out and Smith, who said his captain could return for the game against Leeds United on Saturday, wants to find out how the news leaked.

“I was made aware of the rumours and if that came from our training ground, I will reprimand whoever has put it out there,” said the Villa manager.

Leicester’s ninth away win of the season stretched their unbeaten run on the road to eight. More importantly, the Foxes increased the gap to fifth-placed Chelsea to six points and Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is determined to secure Champions League football.

“I said on the first day my ambition was to get regular European football and see if we could disrupt the market and challenge the big boys,” said Rodgers who was particularly impressed by Leicester’s first-half performance.

“It was an outstanding team performance in the first half – we pressed the game aggressively and we limited Aston Villa to a few chances. From a footballing perspective it was great to watch but in the second half we had to dig in and show we can defend as a team.”

For the first 45 minutes, Leicester pulled a sluggish Villa all over the place. Villa improved after the interval but couldn’t break down Leicester’s stubborn defence.

Leicester started with real purpose. Ricardo Pereira fired a curling shot straight at goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez then saw a drive deflected wide. In between, Luke Thomas and Barnes saw shots deflected behind and it was no surprise when they took the lead in the 19th minute. Tielemans floated a long ball up to Jamie Vardy which Ezri Konsa got his head to, but only as far as Barnes, who squared to Maddison for a low curling shot in off Martínez’s left-hand post.

Barnes made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute, firing left footed into the roof of the net after Vardy’s left-foot shot following Tielemans’ pass proved too hot to handle for Martínez. It was his 13th goal of the season in all competitions.

Vardy’s assist saw him become only the sixth player to be directly involved in 100 Premier League goals since turning 30. He now has 81 goals and 19 assists.

With Villa having lost eight of the 10 games in which they’ve conceded – and only claimed one point from a losing position – the portents for a comeback looked highly unlikely.

But the hosts were handed a lifeline in the 48th minute. Matt Targett whipped in a cross from the left after a one-two with El Ghazi, John McGinn missed a volley at the near post and Traore was unmarked to slide the ball past Kasper Schmeichel, who became embroiled in a heated exchange with the winger.

Maddison was next to threaten, his curling free kick superbly tipped wide by Martínez. But the England midfielder’s afternoon was cut short by a hip injury, which forced him off in the 64th minute. Leicester weren’t as fluent without Maddison but this was the time their defence, rather than their attack, came to the rescue to see out the game.