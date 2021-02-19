Manchester City distance themselves from claims they are talking to Lionel Messi

The Barcelona forward is out of contract at the end of the season
Manchester City distance themselves from claims they are talking to Lionel Messi

Manchester City have distanced themselves from reports they have opened talks with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 14:56
Carl Markham

Manchester City have distanced themselves from claims they are negotiating with Lionel Messi over a summer move to the Etihad.

The Barcelona forward is out of contract at the end of the season and the Argentina international has been continually linked to a reunion with his former manager Pep Guardiola.

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona contract runs out at the end of the season (MikeEgerton/PA)

However, club sources insist no offer has been made to the 33-year-old, either last summer or since, and there are no talks taking place.

Messi has also been linked with Paris St Germain, probably the only other club likely to be able to afford the player’s reported £120m-plus a year salary, with speculation about his future intensifying in the final year of his contract at the Nou Camp.

More in this section

Benfica v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League - Round of 32 - First Leg - Stadio Olimpico Bukayo Saka rescues draw for Arsenal as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has off night
Italy Soccer Europa League Bruno Fernandes brace helps Man Utd to comfortable first-leg victory
Czech Republic Soccer Europa League Leicester draw 0-0 at Slavia Prague in first leg of Europa League tie
man citypa-sourceplace: uk
West Ham United v Sheffield United - Premier League - London Stadium

John Egan out of World Cup qualifiers

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up