Irish defender Nathan Collins set for spell on sidelines after fracture confirmed

The 19-year-old sustained the injury in the latter stages of the Potters’ 4-1 loss to Norwich in the Championship on Saturday.
Irish defender Nathan Collins set for spell on sidelines after fracture confirmed

Stoke City's Nathan Collins leaves the game on a stretcher after fracturing a bone in his foot. Picture: Nigel French

Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 17:10

Stoke defender Nathan Collins could be sidelined for up to two months after fracturing a bone in his left foot.

The 19-year-old sustained the injury in the latter stages of the Potters’ 4-1 loss to Norwich in the Championship on Saturday.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill expects the Republic of Ireland under-21 international to be absent for a minimum of six weeks.

O’Neill told the club’s website: “Nathan has a fracture in his foot, which will probably keep him out for a large part of the remainder of the season to be honest.

“We’ll have to just assess that but it won’t be something that he’ll be back from in a couple of weeks.

“He has also undergone a scan just to check that there’s no additional ligament damage in that area which would make it a little bit more complex.

“But he has basically a fracture in the base of his foot and he’ll be a minimum, I’d suggest, of six to eight weeks.”

More in this section

Paul Pogba file photo Paul Pogba to miss rest of February as injuries mount up for Manchester United
Alex Ferguson: My biggest fear after brain haemorrhage was losing my memory Alex Ferguson: My biggest fear after brain haemorrhage was losing my memory
Gareth Bale file photo Talking points ahead of this week’s Europa League action
Irish defender Nathan Collins set for spell on sidelines after fracture confirmed

Bournemouth keen on hiring Thierry Henry as new manager, reports claim

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up