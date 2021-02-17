Irish defender Nathan Collins set for spell on sidelines after fracture confirmed

Stoke defender Nathan Collins could be sidelined for up to two months after fracturing a bone in his left foot.
The 19-year-old sustained the injury in the latter stages of the Potters’ 4-1 loss to Norwich in the Championship on Saturday.
Stoke boss Michael O’Neill expects the Republic of Ireland under-21 international to be absent for a minimum of six weeks.
O’Neill told the club’s website: “Nathan has a fracture in his foot, which will probably keep him out for a large part of the remainder of the season to be honest.
“We’ll have to just assess that but it won’t be something that he’ll be back from in a couple of weeks.
“He has also undergone a scan just to check that there’s no additional ligament damage in that area which would make it a little bit more complex.
“But he has basically a fracture in the base of his foot and he’ll be a minimum, I’d suggest, of six to eight weeks.”