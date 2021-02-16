'I don’t have a lot to say': Damien Duff quiet on Ireland exit 

The mystery of Damien Duff’s shock departure from Stephen Kenny’s Ireland management team lingers on after the centurion declined to offer specific reasons.

Speaking on RTÉ's Champions League coverage tonight, Duff was offered the chance to explain last month’s exit just eight weeks ahead of Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifier in Serbia on March 24.

“I appreciate that you have to ask but I don’t have a lot to say,” the 41-year-old told presenter Darragh Maloney.

“I know I’ve made the right decision because not one (moment) has passed when I’ve regretted it.

“I know it’s not ideal for the manager but at the same time it gives him the chance to bring in a better chance.

“The only person who has lost out is me by walking away. You’re soon forgotten; I’m sure staff and players don’t have a problem with it now. It’s water under the bridge.

I’ve walked away so I’ve given up the chance of representing my country which is a massive, massive honour.

“I’ve given up the chance of coaching elite players, which doesn’t come around too often.

“I’ve probably lost a lot of focus as well, which a lot of ex-players tell you that you need in your life.

“I felt strongly about things and I would have been unhappy with things had I stayed. It’s as simple as that.

“I know football people want to know, I’d be the same, but at the same time, I just want to keep it private.

“Even two weeks ago when you guys told me I was going to be asked about it, I was like ‘really?”

But I can’t hide away in my house because I’ve left the FAI, no way.

Duff had worked alongside Kenny and his other sidekick Keith Andrews during his first eight games at the helm in the second half of 2020 but quit in early January, opting out of Ireland’s tilt at reaching a first World Cup since he graced the 2002 tournament.

The 41-year-old had publicly backed Kenny in the aftermath of the Wembley-gate incident.

He was one of 20 personnel in the camp spoken to by the FAI top brass as part of an “urgent investigation” they launched a week after a friendly against England.

Duff was miffed at having to defend the nature of Kenny’s motivational video and 20-minute speech to his players and staff before the 3-0 defeat.

Although Kenny was cleared of any wrongdoing, the episode served to further undermine a manager already under pressure. Ireland are awaiting their first win under the new manager and their first goal since Shane Duffy scrambled a late equaliser in his first game away to Bulgaria.

Duff remains involved in Irish football by continuing his part-time role as head coach of Shelbourne’s U17 national league squad.

He added: “People will say I let my country down but I’ve left nobody down. I’ll continue to dedicate myself to Irish football in a different capacity by coaching young players and improving them. Hopefully I’ll improve myself well.

“All I’ve ever done since wearing the Ireland shirt at 14 was dedicate myself to Irish football. I’ve never let my country down and I’ll continue to work for Irish football.”