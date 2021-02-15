Philosophical Jurgen Klopp insists: 'I don't need a break'

For a man in the midst of a “crisis”, Jurgen Klopp cut a relaxed and philosophical character in Liverpool on Monday as he prepared to board a flight for Budapest and the resumption of his team’s Champions League campaign.

RB Leipzig await the fallen, and failing, Premier League champions in the neutral, Covid-clear venue of Budapest, offering Liverpool and Klopp the chance to halt their recent alarming slide by taking a step towards the Champions League quarter-finals.

Still, in these uncertain and tragic times, the Liverpool manager has become one of many people who can apply some perspective to the relative insignificance of football matters when compared to events in the wider world.

Last week, Klopp was unable to attend the funeral of his beloved mother Elisabeth, 81, who passed in mid-January and was buried without her son in attendance due to Covid travel restrictions last Tuesday.

It was just one more tragic footnote to a period that has offered many of us perspective into football’s relative importance and his great rival Pep Guardiola, who lost his mother to Covid-19 last summer, is just one major football personality to talk eloquently on such issues doing this most atypical of seasons.

On Monday, it was the turn of Klopp who, rightly and predictably, has been offered touching support by his adopted city and his club’s supporters since news of his loss broke.

A homemade banner quickly appeared strung on the gates outside Anfield last week reminding the Liverpool manager, of course, that he would never walk alone and a run of depressing results - three straight defeats after Saturday’s loss at Leicester, five losses in the last seven games - was suddenly rendered meaningless.

Not that such backing could prevent rumours of Klopp possibly considering his future in England, with unfounded suggestions spreading that the 53-year-old might be considering a short, or even permanent, break from the game. One bookmaker even made Klopp favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave his post.

They were rumours which Klopp, eloquent, honest, and dignified, was happy to address on Monday.

"Neither, nor," said Klopp when asked if he might need be leaving or taking a break. "I don't need a break.

"The last thing I want to do is talk about private things in a press conference. But everybody knows that privately we've had a tough time.

"But that is not just for the last three weeks it was over a much longer time. And we always deal with it as a family. And when I come here to do the football club, to work, I am 53, I have worked in football for 30 years, as a coach for 20 years, and I can split things.

"I can switch off from one thing and the other thing. I don't carry things around. If I am private, I am private. If I'm in football, workplace, I am here.

"Of course we are influenced about things that are around but no-one has to worry about me or whatever.

I might not look like it because the weather has not been good and I am white (pale) and the beard gets more and more grey and all these kind of things and I don't sleep a lot - that's all true - and that's why my eyes are like this all the time!

"But I am full of energy. Honestly. I don't want to have this situation but now we are in it I see it more as an interesting challenge.

"The banner is nice but it is not necessary. I don't feel I need special support in this moment but it is nice, very nice."

Klopp has cut an increasingly spiky and even confrontational figure in his dealings with the media during this current run of poor form although, as events eventually transpired, there were extenuating circumstances to factor in.

That is one of the reasons that his searing honesty and openness, his self-deprecating humour, was so noteworthy. Klopp was not trying to downplay Liverpool’s problems, or minimise their loss of form, simply give honest answer to questions which his adoring Scouse public would want answered.

One need not possess Klopp’s footballing genius to appreciate that crucial injuries in defence, and the subsequent loss of midfield personnel moved over to fill their roles at the back, have been at the root of their woes.

So, too, has the slight drop-off in productivity of his full-backs, the loss of a clinical touch from his strikers, a reduction in intensity in their pressing game, and, of course, the lack of supporters inside Anfield suddenly makes their home ground a less daunting place to visit.

"In the moment a lot of people are unhappy with results and I get that and I'm responsible for that,” added Klopp. "But we have played some pretty good stuff and we should not forget that.

"We are Liverpool we cannot sit back and wait for the other team 60 minutes until they come over the half-way line. We have to be dominant, we have to play football. Massive challenge, I'm ready and the boys are ready and we give our absolutely everything to sort it."

On Tuesday night, in Klopp’s first-ever visit to Budapest, one of his countrymen, Julian Nagelsmann awaits, with the 33-year-old widely regarded as the outstanding coaching talent of his generation.

Twenty years Klopp’s junior, Nagelsmann shares many similarities with the Liverpool manager and, in a week in which the elder manager was talking about his future, it would be tempting to see this last 16 tie as some form of passing of the baton among German coaches.

"He is an extraordinary talent,” said Klopp. "He’s still young as a coach but has already proved almost everything you need to prove as a manager. In the future, when we are all old, he will be even better.

"I'm sure when we will be concentrating on other stuff in our lives he will still be a major actor in football. It looks like a promising long career as a manager."